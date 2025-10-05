SIAB Engulfing MT5

SIAB-Engulfing V1.00


The Engulfing Indicator is a candlestick pattern signaling potential price reversals. A bullish engulfing occurs when a larger bullish candle follows a smaller bearish one, suggesting an upward trend. A bearish engulfing follows a larger bearish candle after a smaller bullish one, indicating a possible downward trend

Features indicator:

    1.show engulfing patterns in chart
    2.All time frame work
    3.Supports : MT5


Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester
