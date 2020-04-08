TriplexTime

When geometric shapes meet with time and price, they give more confidence in the chart 
The indicator plots daily and weekly price triangles
So that the weekly is kept until the end of the trading week 
While the Daily is changing with each opening  
The size of the triangles varies based on the previous data 
They will be an aid in decision-making, especially on both sides of the Triangle 
* Contains options to activate and disable triangles 
* Merge weekly and daily triangles together, each can be separated in a separate chart 
 * * Possibility to add the number of working days back to back test
