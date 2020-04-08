TriplexTime

When geometric shapes meet with time and price, they give more confidence in the chart

The indicator plots daily and weekly price triangles

So that the weekly is kept until the end of the trading week

While the Daily is changing with each opening

The size of the triangles varies based on the previous data

They will be an aid in decision-making, especially on both sides of the Triangle

* Contains options to activate and disable triangles

* Merge weekly and daily triangles together, each can be separated in a separate chart

* * Possibility to add the number of working days back to back test