TriplexTime
- Indicateurs
- Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 5
When geometric shapes meet with time and price, they give more confidence in the chart
The indicator plots daily and weekly price triangles
So that the weekly is kept until the end of the trading week
While the Daily is changing with each opening
The size of the triangles varies based on the previous data
They will be an aid in decision-making, especially on both sides of the Triangle
* Contains options to activate and disable triangles
* Merge weekly and daily triangles together, each can be separated in a separate chart
* * Possibility to add the number of working days back to back test