Nasdaq Champion MT5

4
  • Experts
  • Sugianto
  • Version: 1.50
  • Mise à jour: 29 avril 2025
  • Activations: 20

Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise

For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement, built to maximize opportunities in one of the most exciting markets. Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, this expert advisor is designed to help you trade smarter, faster, and more efficientlyReady to elevate your Nasdaq 100 trading? Don’t miss out—experience the power of a decade of innovation today!



Launch promo!
  • 6 copies left at current price!
  • Final price 3.000$

Key Highlights:

  1. Risk-Averse Strategy:
  • The Nasdaq Champion avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses.
  • Each trade operates with a tight stoploss and maintains a disciplined "one trade at a time" approach.
  • This methodology minimizes the potential for high drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.
      2. Real-Time Market Adaptability: Nasdaq Champion executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.
      3. Pending Orders for Precision: By using multiple pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.
      4. Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.
      5. Built-In News Filter:  A news filter integrated with MT5’s news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.

Nasdaq Champion Setup & Requirements
Trading Configuration:
Symbol: USTEC (US TECH 100 Index)
Timeframe : M30
Minimum Deposit: $100
Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Technical Recommendations:

Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Nasdaq Champion on a VPS for a stable connection.

News Filter: Utilizes MT5’s built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.


Backtesting Details:
Symbol: USTEC
Timeframe: M30 (30-minute chart)
Testing Period: 2022–2024
Modeling:"Every Tick" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
Leverage: 1:100 or more.
Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.


Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Nasdaq Champion is simple. You only need to upload the setfile, enabling you to begin trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Nasdaq Champion.

Nasdaq Champion is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.
Avis 1
Guilherme Jose Mattes
2667
Guilherme Jose Mattes 2025.04.07 17:51 
 

I've been running the EA for almost two months now, and it's a solid system. I believe the author could consider adding an option to turn off the panel and work on making the EA a bit lighter. Overall, it tends to generate profits over time. I’ll update this review after more time using it.

FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Plus de l'auteur
Major Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
Aeon Gold
Sugianto
Experts
Attention : 8 spots available at current price Introducing the Aeon Gold Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of following trend trading with Aeon Gold, a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD). Built on a trend-following strategy, this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile Key Features Real Market Strategy: Aeon Gold adapts to real-time market dynamics, delivering a reliable
Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. SET UP Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum/R
Black Mamba
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing Black Mamba – Precision Trading for XAUUSD Black Mamba is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a refined single-entry strategy. It incorporates virtual pending orders to enhance precision and timing, allowing for more accurate entries and exits in the market. This EA is designed with simplicity in mind. Even traders with minimal technical expertise can deploy it quickly without complex setup procedures or custom configurations. Setfile
Gold Origin MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Gold Origin   is an intelligent and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for   XAUUSD (GOLD)   trading on the M5 timeframe. Gold Origin generates highly accurate entry signals, ensuring precise and disciplined trade execution. Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 599$ Final price 3,000$ Signal    |    Setfile   Key Features   Real Market Strategy Adapts dynamically to real-time market data for authentic, high-probability trading execution.   Market
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |  Setfile | Prop firm Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1249$ Final price 3,000$ Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Strategy:  The Omni Gold avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging,
Neuron Net DJIA
Sugianto
5 (4)
Experts
Neuron Net DJIA is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict Dow Jones Industrial Index(DJIA) price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. Setfile   Why Neuron Net  DJIA   ? +   Neuron Net   DJIA has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase on demo accounts and real accounts. +   Neuron Net   DJIA d oes not use martingale SET UP
Neuron Net DAX40
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
Neuron Net DAX40 is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict   Germany 40 Index(DAX40)   price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. Why Neuron Net DAX40   ? +   Neuron Net   DAX40 has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase on demo accounts and real accounts. +   Neuron Net   DAX40 d oes not use martingale SET UP Symbol :  
GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Gold Avenger
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing Gold Avenger Expert Advisor (EA) Master Trend Breakouts & Dominate the Gold Market Gold Avenger is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Powered by a trend-following breakout strategy, it uses smart pending orders and liquidity-based filtering to pinpoint high-probability entries with surgical precision. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, Gold Avenger helps you trade smarter, not harder.   Setfile Why Choose Gold A
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal |    Setfile Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-time market dynam
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Stop Out Monitor MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
Stop Out Monitor
Sugianto
Utilitaires
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
Experts
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Simple Trade Panel MT4
Sugianto
Experts
Simple Trade Panel was created  to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. How to trade properly :  here   Main Feature: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buy: allow buy Trade Sell: allow sell 2. Manage pending orders Delete trendline after o
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Experts
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cy
Simple Trade Panel
Sugianto
Experts
Simple Trade Panel was created  to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. How to trade properly :  here   Main Feature: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buy: allow buy Trade Sell: allow sell 2. Manage pending orders Delete trendline after o
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery
Sugianto
Experts
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope
Golden Shine
Sugianto
Experts
Golden Shine is designed for scalping GOLD   by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods   by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile  | Backtest Why Golden Shine : Golden Shine is a fully automatic trade system. Does not use any risky strategies such as grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by stoploss. Promo : 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 599$ Final Price 3000$ SET UP Symbol :   XAUUSD Timeframe :   H1 Test Period:   2024-2025 Ever
Filtrer:
Répondre à l'avis