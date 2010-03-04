The mean absolute percentage error ( MAPE ), also known as mean absolute percentage deviation ( MAPD ), is a measure of prediction accuracy of a forecasting method in statistics . It usually expresses the accuracy as a ratio defined by the formula:

MAPE = 100 1 n ∑ t = 1 n | A t − F t A t |



where A t is the actual value and F t is the forecast value. Their difference is divided by the actual value A t . The absolute value of this ratio is summed for every forecasted point in time and divided by the number of fitted points n .





