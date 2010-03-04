AI MapeX

The mean absolute percentage error  ( MAPE ), also known as  mean absolute percentage deviation  ( MAPD ), is a measure of prediction accuracy of a forecasting method in  statistics .  It usually expresses the accuracy as a ratio defined by the formula:

MAPE = 100 1 n ∑ t = 1 n | A t − F t A t |

where  A t  is the actual value and  F t  is the forecast value.  Their difference is divided by the actual value  A t .  The absolute value of this ratio is summed for every forecasted point in time and divided by the number of fitted points  n .


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5
 
Capital min. $100
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS


Designed specifically for gold, one of the most volatile instruments on the market.

Opens only 1 order with SL and TP (no grid, no martingale or other dangerous trading methods).



