An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy.

Input parameters:
Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit.
Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here)
The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. The default is period 14, levels 70 and 30.
Magic number and Max. spread.

Recommendations:
It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher.

On the minute with extreme caution. It is better to check on a tester.


Sincerely, NoVak Production.
