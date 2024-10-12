Volatility Junkie

This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX.

Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown.

THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024

and turn into paid version.


So you can test it for free before you make a purchase. 


PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW 

here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work.


Test it in the strategy tester first.

And also try it out on Demo Accounts Moneta Markests, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and any broker of your choice.


Plus de l'auteur
CandleZero
Helge Christian Holtkamp
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX. Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown. THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024 and turn into paid version. So you can test it for free before you make a purchase.  No Grid No Martingale No Hedging Stop Loss for each trade What you can configure in the settings is: Take Profit is Percentage of Distance between open price and stop loss. 100 means e
FREE
US30Flipper
Helge Christian Holtkamp
Utilitaires
This is an Expert Advisor especially designed for Dow Jones 30 Index But you can also use with Nasdaq100. With the correct settings it also works on FX eur/usd. Maybe also on Crypto Standard Time Frame doesnt matter and Asset Dow Jones 30 Index. Its a profitable EA with  low DrawDown This version will expire on 30th of march 2025. So you can try it out before making a purchase. In the Inputs you can set the TPO Step to 1000. Or/And the GroupTP to 5000. If you find any better configurations acc
FREE
