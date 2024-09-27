NxFx

- This Expert have 2 strategy one is martingale 

-  Other Strategy is  Not martingalg system 



3X EA    1 Demo + 3  live   (Hercules Gold VIP  ) +  ( Theranto v3 ) + ( GER30 VIP )  Free  Bouns

Live Signal 1    set6      ---     signals

Live Signal 2    set2      ---     signals

Live Signal 3   set3       ---     signals

Live Signal4   set4       ---      signals

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction

URL Link http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml      This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the  URL  Link can not see correct result on back test 


 NXFX  Have 2 Trading Mode    High  Risk and Low Risk Mode 


 NXFX Expert   it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, I use my individual indicators That Find Key Level of Pull Back 

which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD,   +  GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP , EURUSD

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

 This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

  •   Easy To Set up EA SETUP:
    • You can  run all the pairs from a single chart using the OneChartSetup (only M15 timeframe) AUDCAD  Single  chart 
    • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
    • Use the recommended pairs only       ( AUD CAD , NZDCAD,AUDNZD ) ( GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP ) ( EURUSD )
    • Minim Balance  AUDCAD , NZDCAD,AUDNZD   = 300$ 
    • Minim Balance GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP  = 1000$






    Yong Ze Lin
    471
    Yong Ze Lin 2024.10.18 11:12 
     

    Répondre à l'avis