- This Expert have 2 strategy one is martingale
- Other Strategy is Not martingalg system
The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction
URL Link http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the URL Link can not see correct result on back test
NXFX Have 2 Trading Mode High Risk and Low Risk Mode
NXFX Expert it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, I use my individual indicators That Find Key Level of Pull Back
which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, + GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP , EURUSD
This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back
- Easy To Set up EA SETUP:
- You can run all the pairs from a single chart using the OneChartSetup (only M15 timeframe) AUDCAD Single chart
- This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- Use the recommended pairs only ( AUD CAD , NZDCAD,AUDNZD ) ( GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP ) ( EURUSD )
- Minim Balance AUDCAD , NZDCAD,AUDNZD = 300$
- Minim Balance GBPCAD,EURCAD,EURGBP = 1000$
