GER30 vip
- Experts
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
/// Royal Ger30 VIP ///
Symbol GER30,GER Cash , DE40, DE30
This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4 the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and Open Trade on H1 or H4
Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size
Minim Deposit 1k Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks
This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile
Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker
Best Time = H1
Make sure to Add Set File