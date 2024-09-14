THE ROBOT IS ON A MOVING AVERAGE!

This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using a single moving average.









Input parameters:





1. Lot (recently added and a percentage of the deposit)

2. Stop Loss

3. Take Profit

Well... everything is simple here))





4. Opening two deals at once

A function for allowing two-way trading.

For example, if a deal is open for purchase, then a deal can be opened for sale at the same time

This function is disabled by default (false).





5. Magic number

The magic number of the orders.

In order for the adviser not to confuse market orders with his own.

You can enter "0".





6. Max spread

The maximum allowable Spread (slippage) for opening trades

The default is 5.





7. MA period

The period of the Moving Average.

Sincerely, Novak Production.