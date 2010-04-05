Buon Giorno EA

The BuonGiorno EA is a scalper Expert Advisor based on Price Action and mathematical statistics (it WINS more than it LOOSES, but it looses too, not like many expensive EAs on the market that only show wins after wins. Don't be fooled, you would end up blowing accounts with those EAs using Martingale/Grid systems) along the way (tested since 2011 with Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy (99.9%)). It uses a mathematical and algorithmic approach, taking advantage of some anomalies that happen frequently on the market, letting the positions run in profit together with the possibility of a trailing stop to secure profits. This strategy is applied on the early hours of the day, where the performance of the EA is amazing and really stable for growth. This strategy doesn't use any type of dangerous Martingale/Grid strategy.





Martingale or Grid strategies are very dangerous strategies that need to be tested carrefully to know how their performance. They can have consistent profits during a long period of time, but they can also blow your account completely during the night. See this article to be aware of this dangerous approach: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/8390)













---- FEATURES ----





This expert advisor comes with many technical features. This also let the users/traders optimize it according to their needs, and test it with new parameters along the way. Some of the features are: Trailing Stop definition, Position Management with Risk % or Fix lot size, Weekday filtering, Partial profits %, Beast MODE ON/OFF, etc.





Features will be added along the way at least once every two months. This additions include: UI changes, Panel info adds, bug corrections, optimization and updates according to market changes, etc.













---- RECOMMENDATIONS ----





Pairs (timeframes): EURUSD (M1) - With deepest testing and optimization it would be possible to find better input parameter combination. That's up to you, but the best I found so far are the ones that come on default.





Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and fast executions (<50ms).





Calculations: Keep in mind that the results I present from the tests are really important to know if the strategy can survive and make profits in the long run. That's why i only provide tests with an accuracy of 99.9%. To achieve the most trustworthy result as possible, every detail is taken into consideration, like Spread, Commissions and Slippage.

---- BACKTESTS ----

The backtests I provide were used from the Tick Data Suite software applying Real Tick Data from Duckascopy (99.9%), set with following properties:

GMT offset: +2 DST: US Spread (tab) > Spread multiplier = 0.1 (ICMarkets Spread ~0.1 pips)

*There are 3 backtests shown on images section, first one has Risk % = 5 and Beast MODE = true, second one has Risk % = 1 and Beast MODE = true, and third one has Risk % = 1 and Beast MODE = false









---- PARAMETERS ----





Account Management (set to True one of them only):

Fix Lots

Risk % per trade





BEAST Mode (by default with better performance):





If True, the EA will duplicate risk (initial/input risk * 2) on some trades, according to the mathematical algorithm applied on.

Comment Section: where you can define whatever comment you want for all trades (here you can even apply your brand name for trading signals)

Trailing Stop (if True, will be active): Trailing Stop, which defines the SL distance. Trailing Step, which defines the distance from the current price and the new modified SL. Trailing Start, which defines when the Trailing Stop will start working.



Weekday Filter (as default)





Partial Close (if True, will be active):

Pips for Partial, which defines the pips distance from the Open price where the trade took place that Partial will be taken.

Percentage Taken, the amount of % to be taken









---- NOTES ----





All test results have at least 13 YEARS of BACKTEST (2011-2024) in a way to demonstrate the most TRANSPARENCY as possible

Backtests include commisions (3.5$ per lot per side) as Im using Tick Data Suite software

All backtests used Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy with a 99.9% accuracy

As you can verify on the images, the EA doesn't show any type of martingale approach. Equity = Balance

I will be updating all months new features for this EA in a way to maintain the performance on this changing Financial Markets









