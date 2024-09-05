Super Trendy EA

The SuperTrendy EA is an Expert Advisor based on a trend strategy which makes stable and save returns (it WINS more than it LOOSES, but it looses too, not like many expensive EAs on the market that only show wins after wins. Don't be fooled, you would end up blowing accounts with those EAs using Martingale/Grid systems) along the way (tested since 2010 with Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy (99.9%)). It uses a Trend following algorithmic approach, taking advantage of the existent pullbacks on the big movements of the market, letting the positions take the most amount of profit as possible, and cutting off the losses as fast as possible too. This strategy is inspired on a Chinesse author and trader that years ago made substancial profits with this strategy, and he magically disapeared (no one knows why?). In case you are interested in knowing more about it, text me on a private message. And that being said, of course this EA doesnt has any intention of blowing accounts, so it doesn't use any type of dangerous strategies that could blow your account such as Martingale or Grid.

(Martingale or Grid strategies are very dangerous strategies that need to be tested carrefully to know how their performance. They can have consistent profits during a long period of time, but they can also blow your account completely during the night. See this article to be aware of this dangerous approach: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/8390)



---- PROMO ----

STARTING WITH A PROMO FOR ALL USERS OF 25%!!!

BEFORE: 399$ // NOW: 299$ (this price is defined to the first 10 copies of this amazing EA, after that, price will go back again to original price of 399$)

After purchase, send me a private message to redirect you to my private group/channel.



---- FEATURES ----

This expert advisor comes with many technical features. This also let the users/traders optimize it according to their needs, and test it with new parameters along the way. Some of the features are: SL (dynamic as a Trailing Stop or fixed), TP (dynamic or fixed), Position Management with Risk % or Fix lot size, Trading hours and months filters, Partial profits %, etc. 

Features will be added along the way at least once every two months. This additions include: UI changes, Panel info adds, bug corrections, etc.



---- RECOMMENDATIONS ----

Pairs (timeframes): EURJPY (M15), XAUUSD (M30), GBPUSD (M15), GBPJPY (M15) - With deepest testing and optimization it would be possible to find more pairs and timeframes where this EA could work because of its amazing trend system. That's up to you, but the best I found so far are the ones Ive listed.

Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.

.Set Inputs: in the "Comments" section

Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and fast executions (<50ms).

Calculations: Keep in mind that the results I present from the tests are really important to know if the strategy can survive and make profits in the long run. That's why i only provide tests with an accuracy of 99.9%. To achieve the most trustworthy result as possible, every detail is taken into consideration, like Spread, Commissions and Slippage.



---- PARAMETERS ---- (default values predefined for GBPUSD, M15)

Account Management (set to True one of them only):

Fix Lots
Risk % per trade

SL / TP:

TP (dynamic or fixed), if set to 0, it will be defined according to the strategy.

SL (dynamic or fixed)

Mode => Only if No Trades = False (by default with better performance):

If True, the EA will only take the next trade if there isnt any trades. If False, it will take all trades.

Comment Section: where you can define whatever comment you want for all trades (here you can even apply your brand name for trading signals)

Time Filter (as default)

Weekday Filter (as default)

Partial Close (if True, will be active):
Pips for Partial, which defines the pips distance from the Open price where the trade took place that Partial will be taken.
Percentage Taken, the amount of % to be taken
Month Filter (as default)


---- NOTES ----

All test results have at least 14 YEARS of BACKTEST (2010-2024) in a way to demonstrate the most TRANSPARENCY as possible
Backtests include commisions (3.5$ per lot per side) as Im using Tick Data Suite software
All backtests used Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy with a 99.9% accuracy
Some backtests can be shown as "Open Prices" method, and the result will be the same as "Every tick", because this EA trades on the close of candles
As you can verify on the images, the EA doesn't show any type of martingale approach. Equity = Balance
For PROP FIRM account, you can keep the same .set files, making only small change on Risk % (Risk % = 1 / (max. DD / 10))
I will be updating all months new features for this EA in a way to maintain the performance on this changing Financial Markets


For any question, message me here or on Telegram (@Theinvestorgram). I'm glad to answer and clarify your doubts!


