- Indicateurs
- Koichiro Kato
- Version: 3.48
- Activations: 5
【 TrendLinePro2 】
MT4 (MetaTrader 4) line trading aid indicator.
It is a very basic specification that is recommended for everyone, assuming that it is faithful to the Dow Theory.
It recognises trends based on the Dow Theory and furthermore automatically draws support, resistance and trend lines in real time.
The accuracy is very high.
【 ZigZag 】
Based on the original zigzag created from the chart shape and in line with Dow Theory.
The trend that can be read from the zigzag is bundled up to eight levels in line with Dow Theory.