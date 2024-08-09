TradeMaestro

5

BTC BLASTER 

Hey Everyone! 🌟
Love the app? Hate it? I want to hear from you! Please rate, comment, and share your feedback—it means the world and helps me improve. 🙏

Thank you! ❤️


Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1


you can start from $100

Description:

 The trading process, specifically tailored for BTC/USD trading. The  Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, providing automated trading functionality with an emphasis on dynamic adaptability. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, configurable trading strategy that can be easily adjusted in real-time via web-based configuration.

Unlock the potential to multiply your money with this cutting-edge Expert Advisor, engineered to achieve consistent gains with negligible drawdown—without relying on risky martingale strategies.
This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading, ensuring that the trading strategy remains unaffected by the spread, making it suitable for any account type without direct brokerage concerns.

Key Features:

  • Web-Synced Configuration: Automatically updates trading parameters by fetching a configuration file from the web. This ensures the EA can adapt to market conditions without manual intervention.

    1. Certainly! Here are the instructions specifically for adding the URL ' https://raw.githubusercontent.com'  in the options menu:

      Instructions to Add URL in Options Menu

      1. Open MetaTrader 5:

        • Launch your MetaTrader 5 platform.

      2. Access Options:

        • Navigate to the Tools menu at the top of the platform.
        • Select Options from the drop-down menu.

      3. Web Sync Settings:

        • In the Options window, go to the Web Sync tab.

      4. Add URL:

      5. Enable Web Sync:

        • Ensure that the Enable Web Sync checkbox is checked.
        • Click OK to save the settings.

      6. Apply Settings:

        • Ensure that your script or expert advisor references the web sync settings appropriately.

  • Advanced Trading Logic: Monitors market conditions based on price movements and time thresholds to decide on trade entry. The EA can initiate both buy and sell orders depending on the direction of price movement.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA dynamically calculates lot sizes based on account balance, ensuring risk is managed proportionately to the available capital.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Features customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels as percentages of the current price, with additional checks for minimal and maximal trade volumes.

  • Real-time Statistics: Provides real-time updates on total trades, profit/loss from long and short positions, and current account balance directly on the chart.

  • Magic Number Management: Uses a unique magic number to track and manage trades, ensuring that only the EA's trades are monitored and managed.

  • Error Handling and Robustness: Includes thorough error checks and print statements to ensure smooth operation, and robust handling of trade transactions to reset states when stop-loss or take-profit levels are hit.

Usage:

This EA is ideal for both novice and experienced traders who want a set-and-forget trading solution that can adapt to changing market conditions in real-time. The parameters can be fine-tuned for different trading strategies, making it a versatile tool for various market scenarios.

Customization:

  • Movement Threshold: Set the pip movement threshold to trigger a trade.
  • Time Threshold: Define the minimum time in seconds between trade evaluations.
  • Lot Size Percent: Adjust the lot size as a percentage of your account balance.
  • Stop-Loss & Target Percent: Customize the stop-loss and take-profit as a percentage of the entry price.
  • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for this EA's trades.
  • Max Positions: Limit the number of open positions.
  • Sleep Interval: Configure the interval between trade checks to optimize performance.

License: Copyright 2024, abhaykushwaha

Version: 1.00

How to Use:

  1. Load the EA onto your desired chart in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Configure the input parameters to match your trading strategy.
  3. The EA will begin monitoring market conditions and placing trades automatically based on the predefined rules.

Notes:

  • Ensure your account has sufficient margin before deploying the EA.
  • Regularly monitor the web configuration file to ensure it is up to date and relevant to current market conditions.

Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1

Avis 1
Grunt Buggly
141
Grunt Buggly 2025.01.10 05:51 
 

nice EA with very good support from developer

Produits recommandés
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 30-60% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
3.67 (3)
Experts
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Range Breakout Pro MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 qui automatise la gestion des trades en utilisant la stratégie populaire de rupture de range quotidien. Cet outil est apprécié pour sa simplicité et son efficacité à capturer des mouvements de prix significatifs au début de chaque jour de trading, en plaçant et gérant des ordres en attente basés sur des limites de range prédéfinies. Vous pouvez télécharger la version MT4 ici : Range Breakout Pro MT4 Pour une documentation détaillée :
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.57 (7)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
HotKeysMT5
David-andrei Palade
5 (1)
Experts
Simple, fiable, pas de bugs RACCOURCIS CLAVIER !! L’Expert Advisor vous donne la permission d’utiliser les HotKeys pour accélérer l’achat, la vente et la sortie des transactions ! Clés: A- Acheter 1 lot S- Vendre 1 lot D- Fermer toutes les transactions ouvertes Supplémentaire: Q - Acheter 3 lots W - Vendre 3 lots Z -Acheter 0,5 lots X- Vendre 0,5 lots *Vous pouvez utiliser ces raccourcis clavier à partir de votre clavier ou, si vous avez un appareil qui utilise des macros comme une so
FREE
Hubble MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
HUBBLE  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  HUBBLE  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      HUBBLE  It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it
Voyager MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Voyager    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Voyager   have  10 neural net working in parallel. Voyager            It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Voyager . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  cu
Sputnik MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sputnik  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Sputnik   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Sputnik   is a plug and play system   Sputnik   It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.       You can download the demo and test it yourself
Vostok MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Vostok MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Vostok MT5  Have a neural net to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Vostok MT5       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        Vostok MT5   is a plug and play system Vostok MT5   It is a 100% automatic system, 
Jarvis Meta5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Jarvis  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions        Jarvis   It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                               You can download the demo and test it yourself.                         
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
The safest Martin
Yong Fan
Experts
The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Bonjour, je m'appelle   NESCO   / - Je suis un expert en robots entièrement automatiques, j'analyse le marché de manière indépendante et prends des décisions commerciales. Certaines de mes fonctions sont écrites en utilisant   GPT-4_COPILOT   et optimisées par   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . J'ai mon propre serveur pour recevoir les événements financiers dans le monde. Je peux travailler pour vous 24h/24 et 5j/7 sans votre intervention et vous avertir par un message au téléphone si votre attention es
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Développé avec le soutien d’outils avancés d’intelligence artificielle, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un code propre et efficace, optimisé pour la vitesse et la stabilité. Cet Expert Advisor applique un cadre de gestion des risques de niveau institutionnel et évite les stratégies à haut risque telles que le martingale, le grid averaging ou le hedging non contrôlé. Conçu pour les traders exigeant à la fois précision et sécurité, le système combine un concept éprouvé
FREE
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
«Smart Golden» est un produit conçu spécifiquement pour le marché de l'or, utilisant une stratégie de scalping. Et il n'utilise pas de méthodes de gestion telles que le Martingale, la grille ou la couverture. Nous utilisons des outils d'IA (apprentissage automatique) pour extraire des caractéristiques robustes des données historiques de l'or, qui sont ensuite directement encodées dans «Smart Golden». Comme nous ne nous entraînons pas en continu sur des données historiques spécifiques (surapprent
Kaneda Range Breakout
Shanmugam Udhaya
Experts
Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders. Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transpare
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (314)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (29)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (9)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (23)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (484)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   et Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.93 (30)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX   ICMarkets The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Experts
Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marché — il entre aux meilleurs niveaux de prix avec une grande précis
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.88 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (23)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.34 (64)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (20)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Plus de l'auteur
One To Three
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
"One TO Three" Triple your money in an year. Hey Everyone! Love the app? Hate it? I want to hear from you! Please rate, comment, and share your feedback—it means the world and helps me improve. Thank you! ️ Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1 One TO Three is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Abhay Kushwaha. This expert advisor (EA) leverages advanced trading strategies and customizable parameters to automate the trading pro
FREE
GoldForge FX
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
This MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering a sophisticated strategy that optionally employs a martingale approach to recover losses. Ideal for experienced traders, this script dynamically adjusts trade direction, lot sizes, and risk levels based on market conditions and user-defined parameters. Capital required 10000 Key Features Optional Martingale Strategy : Increases lot sizes after losses to recover and potentially profit, with a c
Lot Size Calculator and Risk Manager
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
Trade Guardian(can cover main Ea loss, can multiply lot size, can protect your drawdown, can make interest while you trade) Only you need to attach with just one chart and let it work on your entire terminal  For inquiries suggestions and personal modification, contact me on Telegram:   @abhaykushwaha1 Your Vigilant Partner in Automated Trading Trade Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, designed to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities through intel
Goldmine Guru
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
GOLDMINE GURU   - The Ultimate XAUUSD Profit Mining System Transform Your Gold Trading Into a 24/7 Automated Goldmine! I've tested with $200 multiple times, but for extra safety, start with $500 minimum balance for optimal lot sizing. (Test on a $500 cent account too—works with any broker and any account types.) Purchase now, then DM me on Telegram (@abhaykushwaha1) for my exclusive strategy to double your profits fast! GoldMine Guru is an advanced price-action Expert Advisor specifically e
FREE
Symbol Porter
Abhay Kushwaha
Utilitaires
Symbol Porter: Your Smart Symbol Shuttle Save symbols pair name and load the same MarketWatch to another account / broker (for trader who switch account fast or change the broker time to time) If that has  saved you time, cleaned up your workspace, or made your trading setup faster, I'd love to hear about it! Your review helps other traders discover this tool and helps me improve it further. Attach to any chart, pick your mode (save full, save trades, or load), and let Symbol Porter handle the
FREE
Quick Chart Controller
Abhay Kushwaha
Utilitaires
Quick Chart Controller: Your Ultimate Workspace Switcher If that has  saved you time, cleaned up your workspace, or made your trading setup faster, I'd love to hear about it! Your review helps other traders discover this tool and helps me improve it further. Switch between a clean slate and a full technical arsenal—open all Market Watch symbols at your favorite timeframe or close every chart in a single click (except the one you’re working on). Optimized for traders who demand speed, structure,
FREE
Trades Tracker
Abhay Kushwaha
Indicateurs
Trades Tracker   Complete Trading Statistics & Performance Monitor for MT5 Track every trade, monitor every position, and analyze your complete trading performance with the most comprehensive statistics tracker for MetaTrader 5. Perfect for traders using multiple EAs, magic numbers, and symbols.   KEY FEATURES Complete Trading Statistics   Total Closed Trades   - Full trade count and lot size tracking   Current Open Positions   - Real-time monitoring   Highest Open Trade Count   - Pe
FREE
Filtrer:
Grunt Buggly
141
Grunt Buggly 2025.01.10 05:51 
 

nice EA with very good support from developer

Répondre à l'avis