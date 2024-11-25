Golden Thunder Basic

4.75

Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge.

Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuable experience in gold trading strategies.

Key Features of Golden Thunder Basic:

  • Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for the M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder Basic identifies intraday breakout points to capture maximum market opportunities.

  • Limitations: In the Basic version, the lot size is capped at 0.1 lots.

  • Safe Strategy: No grid or martingale; only a stable, steady growth strategy optimized for consistent returns.

  • Comprehensive Security Features: Includes virtual stop loss, breakeven functionality, trailing stop, time filter, and spread filter for enhanced safety.

  • Technical Specifications: Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD), with a recommended minimum deposit of $100. Ideal for testing with brokers that offer low spreads and fast execution, combined with a reliable VPS.

Additional Information:

Golden Thunder Basic includes all essential settings and customizable parameters, allowing you to test the robot’s efficiency in real trading scenarios. It provides flexible options for risk management, lot size configuration, and trading hours to meet your individual needs.

Upgrade to the Full Version for Unlimited Potential

Upgrade your Golden Thunder robot to the full version and enjoy expanded capabilities:

  • Automatic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage for strategic risk management.

The premium Golden Thunder version is a powerful tool for gold traders, offering flexibility and safety in the volatile market.

[Link to the Full Version]

Recommended Broker

Whether you are new to gold trading or an experienced trader looking to refine your strategy, Golden Thunder Basic offers a great opportunity to get started. If you have any questions, feel free to contact 

Wishing you successful trading!



Avis 13
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.08.12 02:00 
 

Excellent EA , big thanks !

Benjamin Afedzie
3170
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:39 
 

great product

Nattapon Sukpasan
133
Nattapon Sukpasan 2025.05.21 08:24 
 

Your EA is excellent! I made some minor adjustments and tested it with XAUUSD, and it worked very well. I also tried tweaking it for BTC, and it performed great too. I have one suggestion: could you consider adding Saturday and Sunday to the Time Filter feature? That would be an amazing addition. If you think it's a good idea, would it be possible to include this feature in both the free and paid versions? Thank you for your great work!

Produits recommandés
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.89 (9)
Experts
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Utilisez cet expert opérationnel dont la stratégie repose essentiellement sur l’indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index)  ainsi qu’une touche personnelle. D’autres experts gratuits sont disponibles dans mon espace personnel ainsi que des signaux, n’hésitez pas à visiter et à mettre un commentaire, cela me fera plaisir et me donnera envie de proposer du contenu. Les experts actuellement disponibles: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands Lorsque vous utiliserez ce robot en réel, n’hési
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Experts
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (4)
Experts
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO C
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
PA Scoring Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.64 (11)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Growthamp MT5
Conor Stephenson
4.7 (20)
Experts
Growthamp est un expert en grille conçu pour les clients qui souhaitent personnaliser leurs propres conditions d'entrée. L'expert saisit les transactions en utilisant deux moyennes mobiles personnalisées et une oscillation stochastique facultative. Il gère ensuite les commandes de manière rentable à l'aide des fonctions de gestion et de clôture des commandes choisies.      Signaux et discussion de groupe : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Principales caractéristiques      Entrées
FREE
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Assembled 3i
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
3 standard indicators are used within this expert advisor and all their parameters are configurable and optimizable .  The default settings are set for the GbpUsd pair on M15 timeframe , more settings can be found in #Post 1 in the Comments section of the product . Results are obtained using the combined power of the 3 standard indicators ( MACD , Moving Average and Stochastic ) by using diferrent decision power of the indicators and optimized values of each indicator setting . Only one order at
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (7)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (316)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.04 (24)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (10)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.8 (20)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Experts
Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marché — il entre aux meilleurs niveaux de prix avec une grande précis
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (483)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   et Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.63 (35)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.88 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Remstone
Remstone
5 (6)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoignez une communau
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (122)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.42 (65)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (22)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ]  ,  [ Trial ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé c
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (23)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor en Trading Nouvelle Génération Il ne se contente pas de trader, il révolutionne le marché. EA New Player est un Expert Advisor de portefeuille innovant pour MT5, basé sur sept stratégies d'analyse technique éprouvées. Il n'utilise pas l'intelligence artificielle, mais surpasse de nombreuses solutions de réseaux neuronaux grâce à son architecture sophistiquée, sa logique transparente et son système de filtrage des signaux flexible. PROMOTION 1+1 : Achetez un Exp
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.4 (5)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.5 (6)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Plus de l'auteur
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Indicateurs
Si vous utilisez des moyennes mobiles dans votre stratégie de trading, cet indicateur peut être très utile pour vous. Il fournit des alertes lors du croisement de deux moyennes mobiles, envoie des alertes sonores, affiche des notifications sur votre plateforme de trading et envoie également un e-mail concernant l'événement. Il est livré avec des paramètres facilement personnalisables pour s'adapter à votre propre style et stratégie de trading. Paramètres ajustables : Moyenne mobile rapide  Mo
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.89 (9)
Experts
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un indicateur de suivi de tendance basé sur le MACD, fournissant des signaux d'achat lorsque au-dessus des 200 MA et des signaux de vente lorsque en dessous. Le signal est généré lorsque le MACD croise la ligne zéro. L'indicateur affiche également un niveau de support et de résistance pouvant être utilisé comme stop-loss. Les paramètres ajustables incluent la période MA, le MACD fast EMA, le slow EMA et l'intervalle de support-résistance. Il trace les points les plus bas et les plus
FREE
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Experts
We're celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don't miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal With signal  Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mecha
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un indicateur de suivi de tendance basé sur le MACD, fournissant des signaux d'achat lorsque au-dessus des 200 MA et des signaux de vente lorsque en dessous. Le signal est généré lorsque le MACD croise la ligne zéro. L'indicateur affiche également un niveau de support et de résistance pouvant être utilisé comme stop-loss. Les paramètres ajustables incluent la période MA, le MACD fast EMA, le slow EMA et l'intervalle de support-résistance. Il trace les points les plus bas et les plus
FREE
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Indicateurs
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Si vous utilisez des moyennes mobiles dans votre stratégie de trading, cet indicateur peut être très utile pour vous. Il fournit des alertes lors du croisement de deux moyennes mobiles, envoie des alertes sonores, affiche des notifications sur votre plateforme de trading et envoie également un e-mail concernant l'événement. Il est livré avec des paramètres facilement personnalisables pour s'adapter à votre propre style et stratégie de trading. Paramètres ajustables : Moyenne mobile rapide  Mo
FREE
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome! This is the   RSI GridMaster Mini   — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator combined with a   grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
We’re celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don’t miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal With signal  Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mecha
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Jade Jaguar Basic
Adam Zolei
Experts
Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicateurs
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
Experts
J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
FREE
Trend Line Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicateurs
Ceci est un indicateur simple qui fournit une alerte en cas de rupture de ligne de tendance. Il peut être utile si vous avez l'habitude d'utiliser des lignes de tendance dans votre trading. Les paramètres ajustables comprennent : Identifiant de bougie : à quelle bougie émettre un signal après une rupture Et trois types d'alertes : Envoyer un e-mail Alertes sonores Notifications push Regardez cette vidéo pour apprendre comment configurer des alertes de notification sur votre téléphone : https
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Filtrer:
Jorge Vasquez
29
Jorge Vasquez 2025.10.14 07:59 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.10.14 16:23
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.08.12 02:00 
 

Excellent EA , big thanks !

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.08.12 21:47
Thank you so much for your feedback!
Lydia Kwarteng
1613
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:53 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Benjamin Afedzie
3170
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:39 
 

great product

Nattapon Sukpasan
133
Nattapon Sukpasan 2025.05.21 08:24 
 

Your EA is excellent! I made some minor adjustments and tested it with XAUUSD, and it worked very well. I also tried tweaking it for BTC, and it performed great too. I have one suggestion: could you consider adding Saturday and Sunday to the Time Filter feature? That would be an amazing addition. If you think it's a good idea, would it be possible to include this feature in both the free and paid versions? Thank you for your great work!

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.05.22 18:28
Thank you for your kind words and for taking the time to test the EA on different instruments! I'm glad to hear it performed well on both XAUUSD and BTC. Regarding your suggestion: Weekend trading on BTC usually comes with lower volatility, so the results might not be as strong as during weekdays. That said, I appreciate the idea and will definitely consider adding Saturday and Sunday to the Time Filter in a future update.
forgeSpin_02
65
forgeSpin_02 2025.05.16 16:43 
 

very nice

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.05.16 19:18
Thank you, glad you like it!
Vítor Barrocas
194
Vítor Barrocas 2025.05.13 18:53 
 

Testei este Golden Thunder Basic e posso dizer que o fiz centenas de vezes, durante 3 anos no máximo e achei-o muito consistente e seguro. Nunca me derreteu a banca e proporciona resultados muito bons nos testes. Estou a testá-lo numa pequena conta online (500€) e em dois dias ganhou 11€. Quando perde algum trade é sempre de valores pequenos. PROMETE. Caso confirme a minha confiança, estarei disposto a adquirir a versão melhorada que permite a aquisição de lotes maiores. Obrigado.

vaultFlick
70
vaultFlick 2025.04.17 16:33 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.04.17 19:46
Thanks a lot for your feedback! Glad you like it.
Wishing you successful trades!
Sergey Andronov
465
Sergey Andronov 2025.04.16 11:23 
 

Установили ограниченную версию для тестирования. На тестах с заданными авторами настройками - результат отрицательный. Поискал параметры, вроде подобрал, но генерирует много отрицательных сделок и результат сильно зависит от качества канала. писания явно не достаточно, чтобы самостоятельно наладить этот советник в работу.

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.04.16 17:40
Здравствуйте! Спасибо за обратную связь. Результаты работы советника во многом зависят от рыночных условий, а также от условий брокера — таких как спреды, комиссии и скорость исполнения ордеров. Советник работает по заданной логике и не требует дополнительной настройки параметров.В некоторых рыночных фазах результаты могут быть слабее — это нормальная часть работы любой стратегии.
[Supprimé] 2025.03.06 04:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.03.06 22:55
Thank you for your review! I wish you continued profitable trading and even greater success in the future!
[Supprimé] 2025.02.23 21:38 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2025.02.23 21:47
Thank you for your feedback. The performance can depend on the settings, market conditions, and the broker used. If you have any questions about the settings or have noticed any other issues with the expert, feel free to contact me via private message.
Peter Dietrich
132
Peter Dietrich 2024.12.12 09:44 
 

Hallo zusammen, selbst die Testversion ergibt ein positives guten Ergebnis bei nur 2 Tagen Handel in der Woche. Ich kann es leider nicht produktiv testen, da das Tool erst bei einem positiven Kapital startet, bei einem Minus, aber dennoch mit Kredit gibt es eine Fehlermeldung aus und läuft nicht. Daher muss ich noch warten, aber die Tests sehen wirklich gut aus!

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2024.12.12 11:03
Hallo und vielen Dank für Ihre Bewertung! Es stimmt, dass eine Mindesteinzahlung von 20 USD erforderlich ist, damit der Expert Advisor korrekt funktioniert. Während der automatischen Überprüfung durch MQL5 war eine Deckung auf dem Konto notwendig, und 20 USD wurde als die Mindestanforderung festgelegt, um einen reibungslosen Betrieb zu gewährleisten. Ich hoffe, dass Sie bald produktiv damit arbeiten können und weiterhin gute Ergebnisse erzielen!
Michael Prescott Burney
53283
Michael Prescott Burney 2024.11.29 04:43 
 

Bro, im giving you 5 stars for this system, but i just released Golden Thunder FXR a day before this was released by you. im going to give it an in depth analysis of your system and DM you with some pointers for future systems. Just please cross check the market before we start creating confusion among traders ya know what im saying :) UPDATE 11/29 12:39AM - thank you for pointing that out to me. I sure will take an extra look next time i am posting a fresh system to make sure im not releasing similarly named products :)

Adam Zolei
100619
Réponse du développeur Adam Zolei 2024.11.29 07:54
Thank you for the 5-star review and your feedback. However, I’d like to point out that the full version of this Expert Advisor was already released in the summer. Therefore, I suggest you also cross-check the market before publishing anything, although our product names and concepts are still somewhat different. I look forward to your analysis and ideas—constructive feedback is always welcome.
Répondre à l'avis