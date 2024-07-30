Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA, a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator, this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style.

Key Features

Swing Trading with Raymond Cloudy Day : Leverages the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator to identify pivot points and market swings. Executes well-timed entries and exits to capture significant price movements.

: Balanced Risk-Reward Strategy : Maintains a moderate win rate (~40%) with tight Stop Losses and expansive Take Profits. Maximizes gains while minimizing losses through strategic trade management.

: Intelligent Risk Management : Sets concise Stop Losses to protect capital. Configures distant Take Profits to capture large market moves.

: Optimized for XAUUSD H1 : Pre-configured settings for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe for immediate use. Customizable for other pairs and timeframes via user-defined settings.

: Flexible Lot Sizing : Auto Lot : Adjusts lot size based on account balance (e.g., 0.05 lots per $1000). Fixed Lot : Allows manual lot size selection for precise control.

: Accessible for All Traders : Minimum capital of $200, suitable for small accounts. Works with various leverage settings and low-spread accounts.

:

Why Choose Green Wave EA?

Strategic Swing Trading : Combines the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator with a high reward-risk ratio for consistent performance.

: Combines the with a high reward-risk ratio for consistent performance. User-Friendly Design : Default XAUUSD H1 settings and easy customization for other pairs.

: Default XAUUSD H1 settings and easy customization for other pairs. Enhanced Risk Control : Tight Stop Losses and dynamic Take Profits protect capital and lock in gains.

: Tight Stop Losses and dynamic Take Profits protect capital and lock in gains. Versatile Application : Adapts to various currency pairs, timeframes, and account sizes.

: Adapts to various currency pairs, timeframes, and account sizes. Confidence in Automation: Streamlines trading with reliable setups and real-time monitoring.

How It Works

The Green Wave EA automates swing trading by integrating the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator, which identifies pivot points and support/resistance levels to detect market swings. The EA opens trades at optimal entry points, using:

Tight Stop Losses : Limits losses to preserve capital (e.g., 50-100 pips on XAUUSD H1).

: Limits losses to preserve capital (e.g., 50-100 pips on XAUUSD H1). Expansive Take Profits : Targets large price movements (e.g., 200-500 pips on XAUUSD H1).

: Targets large price movements (e.g., 200-500 pips on XAUUSD H1). Moderate Win Rate: Achieves ~40% win rate, compensated by a high reward-risk ratio (e.g., 3:1 or higher).

Example:

Pair : XAUUSD H1

: XAUUSD H1 Settings : Auto Lot = 0.05 per $1000, SL = 80 pips, TP = 300 pips

: Auto Lot = 0.05 per $1000, SL = 80 pips, TP = 300 pips Action : EA detects a swing low via Raymond Cloudy Day, opens a Buy trade, and closes at TP or SL.

: EA detects a swing low via Raymond Cloudy Day, opens a Buy trade, and closes at TP or SL. Result: Captures significant gains during trending markets, with losses capped by SL.

Optimization Note: While optimized for XAUUSD H1, test settings in MT5’s Strategy Tester for other pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) or timeframes (e.g., H4, D1) to match your account and risk tolerance.

How to Use

Install the EA: Purchase and download Green Wave EA.ex5 from the MQL5 Market.

from the MQL5 Market. Place it in MT5’s MQL5/Experts folder (File > Open Data Folder).

Restart MT5. Apply to Chart: Open MT5, locate the EA in the Navigator (Ctrl+N).

Drag the EA onto a chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1).

Configure inputs in the settings window (see User Guide for details).

Enable AutoTrading in MT5. Configure Settings: Use default XAUUSD H1 settings for quick setup.

Adjust lot size (Auto or Fixed), SL, TP, and indicator parameters for other pairs.

Test settings in MT5’s Strategy Tester to optimize performance. Monitor Trades: View open trades and performance in MT5’s Trade and Account History tabs.

Check SL/TP levels on the chart for real-time insights.

Refine settings based on market conditions and account performance.

Recommendations:

Capital : Minimum $200; optimal at 0.05 lots per $1000.

: Minimum $200; optimal at 0.05 lots per $1000. Account : Low-spread accounts for best results.

: Low-spread accounts for best results. Testing: Backtest on demo accounts to validate settings for your preferred pairs.

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Windows, Mac, or VPS)

: MetaTrader 5 (Windows, Mac, or VPS) Instrument : XAUUSD (default); customizable for other pairs

: XAUUSD (default); customizable for other pairs Timeframe : H1 (default); adaptable to other timeframes

: H1 (default); adaptable to other timeframes Internet : Stable connection for real-time trading

: Stable connection for real-time trading Capital : Minimum $200

: Minimum $200 Leverage: Compatible with various leverage settings

Support & Updates

Customer Support : Contact us via MQL5 for prompt assistance.

: Contact us via MQL5 for prompt assistance. Updates: Free updates to ensure MT5 compatibility and performance.

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly before using on live accounts. The seller is not liable for trading losses.

Get Started Today

Automate your swing trading with the Green Wave EA. Purchase now on the MQL5 Market and optimize your strategy for XAUUSD or your preferred pairs!