Gold Harvest MT4

Promotional super discount for today for few copies.  Prices may increase at any time.

Buy 1 Get 1 free from my other EAs for 2 Accounts for today.

Set files of Gold Harvest MT4 

Please just change Risk Level (1-80). No need other field change and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 500 equity or above. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can get good results with it. You can test it first . It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit (For default setup): 100 equity.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
        Specifications:
    • Trade  XAUUSD
    • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss.
    • No martingale
    • No grid system
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • Account for trade: Any


    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

    Also add me as a friend.




    dsloan
    220
    dsloan 2024.10.31 19:03 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3134
    Réponse du développeur Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.04.19 15:55
    It has a great update now. Please try. Please try with low risk with big equity and high risk with low equity. After a loss, a trade, you can use recovery mode for quick recovery. Please keep in mind the forex market is very risky. You must follow proper management. It seems like you took a big risk in the first place. More secure position added, Now SL 1200, TP 200 and Recovery trades mode added.
    Répondre à l'avis