FiboSens AI – has modern solutions for automating trading strategies based on Fibonacci levels. With a wide range of features, it allows for precise order management and adaptability to a variety of trading strategies and ideas.





Key Features





· Analysis of Fibonacci levels: customization for any currency pair and chart period.





· Trend analysis: the ability to trade with or against the trend.





· Automatic closing: customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, closing based on the total equity of all transactions or closing based on a group of orders.





· Security: limiting the number of orders, trading time, frequency of opening transactions













Settings





LotSize - Defines the lot size for each trade.





MaxBuyOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open buy orders.





MaxSellOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open sell orders.





EnableTakeProfit - Enables or disables the use of take profit.





TakeProfitPips - Determines the number of pips for take profit.





EnableStopLoss - Enables or disables the use of stop loss.





StopLossPips - Defines the number of pips for the stop loss.





BarsToConsider - Determines the number of bars for market analysis.





FreqBarsToConsider - Sets the frequency of updating the bar analysis (for example, once every bar).





RestrictTradeByBars - Restricts trading if a certain number of bars have not passed since the last trade.





RestrictBars - Defines the number of bars that must pass between trades.





TrandTraiding - Enables trading with the trend (false means trading against the trend).





MaxDistanceInPips - Defines the maximum distance in pips from the Fibonacci level for opening trades.





UseCloseAlltradesEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of all trades when a certain profit level is reached.





CloseAlltradesEquity - Determines the profit level for closing all trades.





UseCloseBuyEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only buy trades when a certain profit level is reached.





CloseBuyEquity - Determines the profit level for closing buy transactions.





UseCloseSellEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only sell trades when a certain profit level is reached.





CloseSellEquity - Determines the profit level for closing sell transactions.





UseTimeTrading - Enables or disables trading during specific hours.





TradingStartTime - Defines the start time of trading (in hours).





TradingEndTime - Defines the end time of trading (in hours).





AllowTradingAfter - Allows trading after the set time if there are open orders.





BuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening buy trades.





SellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening sell transactions.





EnableTakeProfitSell - Enables or disables take profit for sell transactions.





TakeProfitSellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit for selling.





EnableTakeProfitBuy - Enables or disables take profit for buy trades.





TakeProfitBuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit to buy.





EnableStopLossSell - Enables or disables stop loss for sell trades.





StopLossSellLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the sell stop loss.





EnableStopLossBuy - Enables or disables stop loss for buy trades.





topLossBuyLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the buy stop loss.





DefaultLineColor - Defines the color of the Fibonacci lines.





DefaultTextColor - Defines the text color for the Fibonacci marks.





MagicNumber: - Sets a unique identifier for orders opened by the advisor.