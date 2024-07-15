FiboSens AI

FiboSens AI – has modern solutions for automating trading strategies based on Fibonacci levels. With a wide range of features, it allows for precise order management and adaptability to a variety of trading strategies and ideas.

Key Features

· Analysis of Fibonacci levels: customization for any currency pair and chart period.

· Trend analysis: the ability to trade with or against the trend.

· Automatic closing: customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, closing based on the total equity of all transactions or closing based on a group of orders.

· Security: limiting the number of orders, trading time, frequency of opening transactions



Settings

LotSize - Defines the lot size for each trade.

MaxBuyOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open buy orders.

MaxSellOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open sell orders.

EnableTakeProfit - Enables or disables the use of take profit.

TakeProfitPips - Determines the number of pips for take profit.

EnableStopLoss - Enables or disables the use of stop loss.

StopLossPips - Defines the number of pips for the stop loss.

BarsToConsider - Determines the number of bars for market analysis.

FreqBarsToConsider - Sets the frequency of updating the bar analysis (for example, once every bar).

RestrictTradeByBars - Restricts trading if a certain number of bars have not passed since the last trade.

RestrictBars - Defines the number of bars that must pass between trades.

TrandTraiding - Enables trading with the trend (false means trading against the trend).

MaxDistanceInPips - Defines the maximum distance in pips from the Fibonacci level for opening trades.

UseCloseAlltradesEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of all trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseAlltradesEquity - Determines the profit level for closing all trades.

UseCloseBuyEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only buy trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseBuyEquity - Determines the profit level for closing buy transactions.

UseCloseSellEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only sell trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseSellEquity - Determines the profit level for closing sell transactions.

UseTimeTrading - Enables or disables trading during specific hours.

TradingStartTime - Defines the start time of trading (in hours).

TradingEndTime - Defines the end time of trading (in hours).

AllowTradingAfter - Allows trading after the set time if there are open orders.

BuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening buy trades.

SellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening sell transactions.

EnableTakeProfitSell - Enables or disables take profit for sell transactions.

TakeProfitSellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit for selling.

EnableTakeProfitBuy - Enables or disables take profit for buy trades.

TakeProfitBuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit to buy.

EnableStopLossSell - Enables or disables stop loss for sell trades.

StopLossSellLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the sell stop loss.

EnableStopLossBuy - Enables or disables stop loss for buy trades.

topLossBuyLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the buy stop loss.

DefaultLineColor - Defines the color of the Fibonacci lines.

DefaultTextColor - Defines the text color for the Fibonacci marks.

MagicNumber: - Sets a unique identifier for orders opened by the advisor.
Konstantin Grihin
178
Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.31 09:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Konstantin Chechnev
6162
Réponse du développeur Konstantin Chechnev 2025.08.31 10:53
Благодарю за высокую оценку. Если будут пожелания или предложения - пишите. Оценю возможность реализации.
Répondre à l'avis