WONNFX iEQ EA MT4

WONNFX iEQ EA MT4 automatic advisor/scalper. Intraday trading.

The advisor does not use grids, martingale or other dangerous strategies.
All trades are opened and closed during the trading day
Each trade is opened with a take profit and stop loss. Trades are also accompanied by a trailing stop.

    Recommendations:

    • Symbol: AUDCAD, EURUSD / EURCAD, USDCAD (GBPJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD) (mod1/2/3)
    • Timeframe: M1

      Requirements:

      • The minimum deposit is from 100 dollars in 0.01 lot. 1:100/500.
      • Broker with low spreads, up to 20 pips per asset.
      Monitoring of Expert Advisors

      How to install:

      The advisor must be installed on each symbol separately. Timeframe M1.

      Set files WONNFX iEQ EA


      Plus de l'auteur
      WONNFX create arrow tester
      Sergei Tsirat
      Indicateurs
      WONNFX create arrow tester. Сonstructor/Tester. Tester for buffer indicators. Converting a buffer indicator into an arrow signal on the chart. Combining two buffer indicators into one arrow signal. Filter by candle color. You can move the arrow signal several bars forward (useful in cases where the indicator gives signals 2-3 bars late "WONNFX create arrow tester" is a tool designed specifically for traders who use buffer indicators in their trading strategies. This tester converts the buffer
      FREE
      WONNFX iSTATS
      Sergei Tsirat
      Indicateurs
      WONNFX iSTATS - information indicator showing profit/loss on your MT4 account (pips, lots, currency, percentage) current profit profit for today profits for the current week profits for the current month profit for the current quarter profit for the current year A convenient format for displaying statistics of your trading account in real time. (the indicator can be installed on any MT4 terminal chart)
      FREE
      WONNFX iNN EA MT4
      Sergei Tsirat
      Experts
      WONNFX iNN EA MT4  automated advisor/scalper.   Intraday trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale or other dangerous strategies. All trades are opened and closed during the trading day Each trade is opened with a take profit and stop loss. Trades are also accompanied by a trailing stop. Recommendations: Symbol:   EURUSD, USDJPY (USDCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, EURCAD )   (mod1/2/3) Timeframe: M1 Requirements: The minimum deposit is from 100 dollars in 0.01 lot. 1:100/500. Broker with low
      WONNFX iN Arrow MT4
      Sergei Tsirat
      Indicateurs
      WONNFX iN M5   - Arrow indicator for Forex and Binary Options. Reliable signal algorithm. Indicator not repaint. Indicator working hours: 21:55-23:00. GMT+2. Average winrate = 60-70%. Recommendations: Timeframe: M5. Expiration: 2-3 candles (1 candle = 5 minutes) Symbol: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, XAUUSD
