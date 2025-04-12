BigShot EURUS m15

Big Shot — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15

Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Big Shot is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments.

Discover Big Shot — The Intelligent Trading Machine

Enter a new era of automated trading with Big Shot, designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Big Shot delivers reliable performance and robust risk control.

Crafted specifically for EURUSD M15 and verified through five years of backtesting, Big Shot brings advanced trading strategies together with uncompromising safety.

Built for Traders Who Want the Edge

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Big Shot adapts to your goals with configurable AI-based strategies and essential trading protections.

Feature Highlights

General Settings

Backtesting mode for faster simulation

Optional information panel display

Custom order comment labeling

Trading modes: Hedge, OnlyLong, OnlyShort

Fixed lot or smart money management based on balance or equity

Magic number support for clean trade tracking

Flexible risk percentage control

Stop Loss and Take Profit Controls

User-defined stop loss and take profit in pips

Option to enable or disable SL/TP

Target Profit and Risk Protection

Set target profit or loss in account currency

Define pause and resume times after targets are hit

Entry Protections

Maximum spread filter

Control over max open positions and lots

Limit positions per bar to reduce clustering

Daily Protection Settings

Maximum daily loss and drawdown percentage

Daily reset hour configuration

Account-Level Protections

Minimum and maximum equity thresholds

Maximum equity drawdown percentage

Trading Session Timing

Customizable session times for each weekday

Optional trade close at session end or on Fridays

Option to ignore Sunday trading

Built to Pass Prop Firm Challenges

With built-in risk and equity protections, Big Shot meets the strict conditions set by many prop firms. Whether it’s account safety or precision execution, Big Shot is equipped to help you qualify and scale confidently.

Why Big Shot Stands Out

Multiple AI-based strategies in one EA

Full parameter customization

SL and TP on every trade

Reliable and fast execution

Tailored for both individual and funded trading accounts

Ready to Trade Smarter

Unleash the full potential of your trading with Big Shot. Backed by real data and designed with serious traders in mind, it’s your complete solution for intelligent, adaptive, and controlled trading.