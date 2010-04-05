EA Scalping V13


BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL, DONT MISS OUT!!

Thank you for visiting this side. You are now able to automate your trading using this Expert Advisor and make many profits from it.

This EA uses the Scalping Method to open trades for you. 

This is called "Plug & Play" :)

You can trade at anytime of the day using the time frame of your choice on any broker.

You can just rent the EA then make money from it to buy the unlimited version of it!!



Produits recommandés
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Buckeye Expert System
Joel Protusada
Experts
B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Gérez plusieurs robots de trading sous contrôle total HOLDER d'EA est un système avancé pour les traders qui les aide à gérer efficacement plusieurs robots de trading (EA). Avec le programme, vous pouvez répartir vos robots sur des comptes virtuels distincts et configurer des risques individuels et des paramètres de trading pour chacun. Comment fonctionne le HOLDER d'EA ? HOLDER d'EA résout le problème clé des traders qui possèdent de nombreux robots de trading ou souhaitent les
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experts
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
Intellectual Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Intellectual Bot is designed for trading major currency pairs and has crash protection - when the connection is restored, the EA will continue to work with its orders. The Expert Advisor independently controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with a deposit of any size (from $ 100). Forex trading strategy Intellectual Bot, carried out on short periods of time and with very small profit / loss targets. The trader concludes a dea
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Dolphin
Salman A A A T Bakhash
Experts
Live results: - Click Here . - Click Here . Manual File: you can find it Here in Telegram Group . What's new ... Click Here . Set files ... Click Here . By using Dolphin Expert you open a lot of new possibilities to your trading. It has a lot of customization and flexibility that no other expert in the markets offers! You can choose the strategy  based on rules or sequence of rules you define than  assign this rules to enter 1st order or/and enter cooling orders or/and enter boosting order
Position Trader EA
LEE SAMSON
4.64 (11)
Experts
Transformez n'importe quelle stratégie de trading en une stratégie de trading de positions ou négociez les stratégies de trading de positions éprouvées basées sur le RSI et l'ADR, y compris un système de contrôle automatisé des retraits pour les positions qui évoluent contre vous. Cet EA est une évolution et une simplification de l'EA MRA qui est utilisé depuis de nombreuses années pour les stratégies de trading de positions enseignées sur le site Web Market Structure Trader. Consultez mon prof
BitBull EA MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
Experts
Chers Traders, Je suis très heureux de vous présenter notre dernier projet. EA BitBull. Le trading réel de cryptomonnaies est désormais une réalité ! Étant donné que cette stratégie est si unique, je souhaite ne vendre qu’un nombre limité de licences. Par conséquent, le prix augmentera progressivement pour limiter les ventes. Le prochain prix est de 790 USD. Avec l’aide de nos précieux partenaires du monde entier, nous avons réussi à développer une stratégie crypto innovante. Cette stratégie c
Kakarot Ea
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Flexible command entry and exit - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs. - Support trade manual methods. - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit. Help Manual Bot configu
Murasame
Akihiro Tanaka
Experts
aperçu "Murasame" est un système de suivi de tendance qui prend en moyenne environ 25 heures par transaction. Pas de grille, pas de martingale, pas de double face, 1 position. Le stop loss est déplacé par trailing. Installation paire de devises GBPJPY Axe du temps 30  minutes   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   uniquement pour   5   barres quotidiennes   ) Numéro de barre d'affichage des paramètres   MT4 1000   ou plus paramètres Magie non. nombre magique Heure d'été 0 : Aucun / 1 : Style américai
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
ImpulsWD
Mikhail Voropaev
1 (1)
Experts
- Super promotion: 10 copies for $ 119!!! (6 copies left) - Next price: $ 150 The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair! Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5% Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10% Files with parameters for USDJPY: SET1 SET2 You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakou
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA
Mr M Markets (Pty) Ltd
Experts
Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative. This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever.  Expert advisor specializes with trading on   Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH)   index only. Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading. EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techni
Meta Trader AI Bot
Gedara Prasad Chathuranga Deniye
Experts
SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 - Powerful & Efficient Forex Trading Solution SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 is an advanced and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading in the forex market. Tailored for the EURUSD pair, this EA leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profitability, manage risk, and minimize losses with ease. Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders, SwiftTradeAiBot automates the entire trading process, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than execution. Key
AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
Night EA
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
Cashdeal
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
CashDeal- The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates
Forex Mastery London breakout EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Experts
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Prof2
Pavel Luzin
Experts
Торговый робот PROF 2 не торгует по тренду. Всем известно, что 80% времени рынок находится в боковом движении и лишь 20% это направленные движения. Поэтому данный робот пытается поймать коррекции после сильных движений. В данной версии не используется STOPLOSS , вместо этого типа ордера стоит другая защита от потерь. Если, по мнению робота коррекции все- таки не случится, то позиции закрываются. Параметр Stop   отвечает за контроль над рисками и закрывает все сделки, в том случае если плавающий
Hedgpender
hadher ramadhan
Experts
Hedgpender EA      open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to
SnowyOwlLite
RODION SLOTIN
Experts
Version of the snowy Owl trend adviser, which is based on determining the combination of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. The version can work on opening the scalp. orders on the selected TF. Trend indicator: MA+candle combination or only candle combination. The breakeven function and closing all trades (or only profitable ones) with a trawl will reduce the risk of losses. It is recommended to work with stop orde
GODExpert
Mr Weeraphat Jungsomjatepaisal
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   60 % discount ( 150 USD >>> 89 USD) , special for10 buyers ( 2 left)    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< EA GOD is an expert advisor specializing on EUR/USD to maximize profit by 10-20% per month. Martingale is a strategy of EA GOD which NEVER Margin Call for 5 years backtest 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite.   Minimum Deposit: $180 Profit: 10-20% per month Strategy: Martingale Time frame : M1 Backtest: 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite    Setting Start Lots: Start lot Step: Dist
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way est un logiciel de trading automatisé compatible avec la plateforme MT4. Il adopte une stratégie hybride complète : grâce à la collaboration synergie de multiples sous-stratégies, il capture précisément les opportunités d'achat (long) et de vente (short) sur le marché de l'or (XAUUSD), vous aidant à saisir les moments de trading opportuns dans diverses conjonctures marchandes. Basé sur une logique de trading éprouvée, il vous permet d'effectuer des opérations professionnelles et
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Plus de l'auteur
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Simple Trades EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for viewing our product. Get yourself a very cheap , working robot Today and start trading immediately!! Use it on any broker of your choice and any time frame Minimum deposit of R50/$3 then the robot will do the rest for you. A backtest was done for 2 months with different indices. Stay tuned for more EA Trading Robot and free indicators when you purchase one of my products.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis