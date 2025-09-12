Megalodon EA
- Experts
- Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 12 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Megalodon EA – Smart Scalping for Forex
Megalodon EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for high-precision scalping on major currency pairs. It combines trend filters, range analysis, and professional risk management to deliver fast and reliable trades.
✅ Efficient trading with independent logic for buys and sells
✅ Automatic risk management with dynamic lot sizing and daily limits
✅ Smart filters by session, weekday, and market conditions
✅ Advanced options such as martingale and auto-compounding
Recommended for: EURUSD on ECN accounts with low latency.
Megalodon EA is powerful, safe, and flexible – the ideal tool for traders seeking speed, control, and consistency.