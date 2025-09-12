Megalodon EA

Megalodon EA – Smart Scalping for Forex

Megalodon EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for high-precision scalping on major currency pairs. It combines trend filters, range analysis, and professional risk management to deliver fast and reliable trades.

Efficient trading with independent logic for buys and sells
Automatic risk management with dynamic lot sizing and daily limits
Smart filters by session, weekday, and market conditions
Advanced options such as martingale and auto-compounding

Recommended for: EURUSD on ECN accounts with low latency.

Megalodon EA is powerful, safe, and flexible – the ideal tool for traders seeking speed, control, and consistency.


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis