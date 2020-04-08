Positives Trends
- Indicateurs
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Positive Trend indicator is very reliable because it is based on moving averages. A feature of Trend Positive is the presence of a signal for entry/exit - the indicator line in a certain color indicates the signals "buy" or "sell". The accuracy of this signal is very high, matching 95% success to 5% failure. Trend Positive is also suitable for exiting a position. The indicator captures the trend almost completely, but during the flat it is necessary to use filters. When entering a position, you will always follow the trend. This remarkable property makes Trend Positive more attractive.