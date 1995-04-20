Capital Pivot

Pivot Points และระดับ (Support) และ(Resistance) บนแผนภูมิการเทรดใน MetaTrader 4 สำหรับตลาด Forex :

  1. คำนวณ Pivot Points: สคริปต์คำนวณจุด Pivot โดยใช้ข้อมูลราคาประวัติศาสตร์ เช่น ราคาเปิด, ราคาสูงสุด, ราคาต่ำสุด, และราคาปิด จากช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด (เช่น วัน, ชั่วโมง, ฯลฯ) จุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ เช่น R1, R2, R3 (ระดับการต้านทาน) และ S1, S2, S3 (ระดับการสนับสนุน) ถูกคำนวณออกมา

  2. แสดงบนแผนภูมิ: หลังจากคำนวณจุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ, สคริปต์จะแสดงเส้นเหล่านี้บนแผนภูมิ MT4 เพื่อช่วยให้นักเทรดสามารถเห็นจุดที่อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงของแนวโน้มราคา

  3. ตั้งค่าแบบกำหนดเอง: ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับแต่งพฤติกรรมของสคริปต์ผ่านพารามิเตอร์ขาเข้า เช่น เลือกโหมด Pivot, กรอบเวลา, สไตล์เส้น, สี, และความกว้างของเส้น

  4. ป้ายกำกับและการแจ้งเตือน: สคริปต์สร้างป้ายกำกับบนแผนภูมิเพื่อชี้แจงระดับต่างๆ และอาจให้ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับสถานะปัจจุบันของตลาด เช่น ระบุจุดที่ราคาปัจจุบันอยู่เมื่อเทียบกับจุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ

  5. การปรับปรุงแบบเรียลไทม์: สคริปต์จะอัพเดทเส้นและป้ายกำกับในแบบเรียลไทม์ตามข้อมูลราคาที่เปลี่ยนแปลง


Pivot Points and their associated support and resistance levels on a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading chart for the Forex market. Here's how it works:

  1. Pivot Points Calculation: The script calculates Pivot Points using historical price data, such as open, high, low, and close prices, from a defined time frame (like daily, hourly, etc.). Pivot Points and levels such as R1, R2, R3 (resistance levels), and S1, S2, S3 (support levels) are computed.

  2. Display on Chart: After calculating the Pivot Points and their levels, the script displays these lines on the MT4 chart to help traders visualize points where the price trend might change.

  3. Customization Settings: Users can customize the behavior of the script via input parameters, such as selecting Pivot mode, time frame, line style, color, and width.

  4. Labels and Alerts: The script creates labels on the chart to elucidate different levels and may provide additional information about the current market status, like indicating where the current price stands in relation to the Pivot Points and levels.

  5. Real-time Updates: The script updates the lines and labels in real-time according to changing price data.


Produits recommandés
