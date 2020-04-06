Unity Multi

Unity Multi.ai is an algorithm developed using artificial intelligence combined with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. and operates with an advanced grid system designed to take advantage of existing market inefficiencies.

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Work on any currency pair)

Recommended timeframe: M15

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
  • You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly. Here is the link for the guide on how to do that (from 1:00 to 2:05)

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

General  settings

  • Working timeframe - change timeframe for ea
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
  • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Auto Split? - option allowing the EA to trade with any lot size/volume without limits. Most brokers have a limit of 100 lots per order, so if the option is enabled, the EA will automatically split a large trading volume (e.g. 10000 lots) into multiple smaller orders (not more than 100 lots per the child order). It is intended to be used in tester to allow testing the EA on all the available history. 
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
MM & Risk settings 
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

Strategy  settings 

  • Symbols - symbols separated by comma (custom if empty)
  • Symbol Suffix - here you can specify a symbol suffix if your broker uses one. 
  • Bollinger Bands Period - period of BB used to calculate the upper/lower levels
  • RSI Period - period of RSI used to filtering out trades with small potential.
  • Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter

High Imppact News filter

  • Trade Day of Non Farm Employment - true = trade on / false = trade off
  • Trade Day of ADP Non Farm Employment  - true = trade on / false = trade off
  • Auto GMT Offset Detection - Use Auto GMT Offset
  • Manual GMT Offset - Use Manual GMT Offset

Time settings

  • Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter
  • Hour to Start Trading (broker\'s time)
  • Hour to Stop Trading (broker\'s time)
Takeprofit & Stoploss  settings 
  • TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)
  • TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)
  • StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades
  • Hide StopLoss - on/off stop-loss hiding

Grid settings

  • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
  • 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
  • Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel







Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Présentation de HFT KING EA – Le roi ultime du trading HFT ! Ce système de trading haute fréquence entièrement automatisé est conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading grâce à son algorithme avancé et ses fonctionnalités de pointe. HFT King utilise une combinaison unique d'analyse technique, d'intelligence artificielle, de trading haute fréquence et d'apprentissage automatique pour fournir aux traders des signaux de trading fiables et rentables. La technologie de pointe de HFT King es
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who va
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GAlpha
Evgenii Tarkov
Experts
A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
Time Life
Ilia Dorofeev
Experts
Time Life est un expert facile à utiliser qu'il est recommandé d'utiliser pendant une courte période - de un à trois mois. Il fonctionne sur le principe de la détection de tendance, dans une fourchette de prix étroite, sur la base de données historiques et d'une moyenne de prix. L'utilisation d'un couloir étroit dans lequel les transactions peuvent être ouvertes exclut la possibilité d'ouvrir des transactions aux valeurs maximales et minimales des prix du marché, et réduit donc la possibilité de
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Motifs harmoniques , scanner et commerçant  Patrons inclus : Modèle ABCD Motif Gartley Motif chauve-souris Modèle de chiffrement Modèle 3Drives Motif cygne noir Motif cygne blanc Motif Quasimodo ou motif Over Under Modèle de chauve-souris alternative Motif papillon Motif de crabe profond Motif crabe Motif requin Motif FiveO Motif tête et épaules Motif triangle ascendant Modèle un deux trois Et 8 motifs personnalisés Voenix est un scanner de modèles harmoniques multi-périodes et multi-paires, pr
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.59 (27)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan et Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demandez
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.8 (5)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
Experts
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD (Or) sur l’unité de temps M15. Il utilise un algorithme de scalping perfectionné combinant l’action du prix et des filtres de volatilité afin d’identifier les opportunités de trading à court terme sur le marché de l’or. Caractéristiques principales Optimisé pour l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M15. Logique de scalping basée sur le mouvement des prix et la volatilité. Gestion automatique du risque av
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Steadily forward
Yvan Musatov
Experts
In order to understand the work of a bot Steadily forward , first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot. Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false Basic parameters, a number
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.59 (32)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extracteurs pour XAUUSD Extractors pour XAUUSD est un Expert Advisor de niveau professionnel conçu pour les traders qui privilégient la précision, le contrôle des risques et une logique de trading adaptable pour l'or (XAUUSD). Il intègre deux stratégies intégrées avancées et cinq modes d'approche de marché flexibles, offrant aux traders un contrôle total sur la façon dont le système interprète, saisit et gère les transactions selon différentes structures de marché. Issu d'une recherche et dével
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Strategist scalping
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Strategist scalping the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPJPY... currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 11 years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. the
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (4)
Experts
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
SmartChoise MT4
Gabriel Costin Floricel
5 (1)
Experts
SmartChoise MT4 EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par un Réseau Neuronal pour XAU/USD (Or) sur Timeframe M15 Manuel Utilisateur : Disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil. Pour l’instant, il correspond à la version MT5 — certaines options ont été supprimées dans la version MT4, mais tous les paramètres actuels y sont expliqués. Un manuel spécifique à MT4 sera publié ultérieurement. SmartChoise MT4 est conçu pour une croissance à long terme, contrôlée, alimentée par un moteur de réseau neurona
Blitz Project
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of "Support/Resistance" in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading and pending order, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Benefits: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Fully automated trading system   Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Built-in autolot Recommendations
Golden Opulence AI
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
3 (1)
Experts
***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** Golden Opulence AI   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for forex trading on the MT4 platform, targeting gold (XAUUSD) pairs. It stands out for beginners in forex trading by addressing a common pain point: the complexity and risk of trading in volatile markets. Golden Opulence AI simplifies this process through automated, strategic trading, making it less daunting for newcomers to navigate the forex market. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Exec
EA Wanyen
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
4 (3)
Experts
***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** EA Wanyen has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Wanyen indicator, thus the EA works according to the "OVB/OVS" strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold. When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot( Martingale ). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your deposit. Als
Barcode EA
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
**Come Back to Original** Barcode EA is a fully automated EA. It works using a combination of martingale and scalping. The Expert Advisor works on all available timeframes and is multi-currency. This EA has been programmed to provide   12-25% per month . Barcode Expert Advisor is protected from out-of-trade losses. It has built-in protection and position recalculation functions, which protect the Expert Advisor from excessive orders and the main grid building cycle failure during terminal restar
Corti Unity EA
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Corti Unity EA is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs:   NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair)  Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multip
Genius Lab
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
GENIUS LAB - is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument. It provides accurate signals in the form of 'Trend Predictor' that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention. Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynami
Ai Core Breakout
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Ai.CORE Breakout EA is a powerful and efficient trading tool designed to capitalize on daily breakout opportunities. It works by placing bidirectional pending orders based on the previous day's trading range, ensuring that these price levels remain untested before execution. This EA provides a wide array of trading behaviors, flexible position management options, and incorporates advanced modes like martingale and inverse martingale for enhanced performance. - REAL SIGNAL: Default Setting:  htt
Unity Multi MT5
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Unity Multi.ai is an algorithm developed using artificial intelligence combined with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. and operates with an advanced grid system designed to take advantage of existing market inefficiencies. Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Work on any currency pair) Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs support Solid backtest   and live performa
Corti Unity EA MT5
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Corti Unity EA   is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs:   NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair)  Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Mult
Genius Lab MT5
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
GENIUS LAB   - is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument. It provides accurate signals in the form of 'Trend Predictor' that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention. Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynam
Barcode EA MT5
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Barcode EA is a fully automated EA. It works using a combination of martingale and scalping. The Expert Advisor works on all available timeframes and is multi-currency. This EA has been programmed to provide   12-25% per month . Barcode   Expert Advisor is protected from out-of-trade losses. It has built-in protection and position recalculation functions, which protect the Expert Advisor from excessive orders and the main grid building cycle failure during terminal restarts. The   Barcode   EA r
EA Wanyen MT5
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** EA Wanyen   has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Wanyen indicator,   thus the EA works according to the   "OVB/OVS"   strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold. When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot( Martingale ). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your depos
