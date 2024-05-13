Trade Manager AIO MT4
- Utilitaires
- Zhilwan Hussein
- Version: 1.428
- Mise à jour: 13 mai 2024
- Activations: 5
Features:
-
Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit potential losses.
-
Open Trades Overview: Displays a comprehensive overview of all currently open trades, allowing traders to monitor and manage their positions in real-time.
-
News Filter: Incorporates a news filter that alerts users to relevant market news, helping them make informed decisions and avoid potential volatility spikes.
-
Trailing by Multiple Indicators: Implements a dynamic trailing feature that adapts to market conditions, utilizing multiple indicators to optimize the trailing process and maximize profits.
-
Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss: Allows traders to set multiple levels for both take profit and stop loss, enabling a more sophisticated and flexible approach to profit-taking and risk management.
-
Break Even Functionality: Features a break-even option that automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the entry point after a certain profit threshold is reached, protecting profits and reducing risk.
-
Nice Trade Levels: Incorporates predefined and customizable trade levels, streamlining the process of entering and exiting trades at optimal price points.
- User-Friendly GUI: Boasts a visually appealing and intuitive graphical user interface, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can navigate and utilize the tool with ease.
#trade manager mt5
#trade manager mt4