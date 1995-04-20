Supreme MaColor
- Indicateurs
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal.
===================================================================================
- Parameters :
- Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma)
- Ma Period
- Ma Type
- Ma Price (close/open...etc)
- Average Shift (Ma shift)
- Multi Time frame on/off
- ==============================================================================