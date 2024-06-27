Trend Matrix EA MT5

LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon!

Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market.





Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Trend Matrix EA equips you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence.

Strong, pure and simple trading logic

User-Friendly Interface

Comprehensive Risk Management

High spread, slippage and broker protection

Multiple currency pairs support

Next Generation Loss Recovery System

Highly effective exit logic

Email and Push Notification system

24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles

Solid 14-year backtest performance

Trend-following Trend-following strategy

Static & Dynamic Trailing Stop system

Recommendations

Trend Matrix EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its Next Generation Loss Recovery System, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Trend Matrix EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits. Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick, (M1 + open price for fast backtest)

Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAGUSD and Brent Crude Oil

The default settings in Trend Matrix EA are optimized for EURUSD H1! Click here to get .set files for other supported pairs!





Trend Matrix EA Settings



FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0).

fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).

values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin). AutoMM_Max: maximum allowed trading risk when Recovery Trade is opened.

maximum allowed trading risk when Recovery Trade is opened. LongTrades: true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades.

true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades. ShortTrades: true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades.

true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades. Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.

magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots. MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.

maximal allowed spread for position opening. Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.

maximal allowed slippage for position opening. EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA

text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA ............

