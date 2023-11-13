Index Storm EA
- Experts
- Aleksei Bordak
- Version: 1.1
"Index Storm EA" is a unique and powerful high-frequency expert advisor designed for experienced traders. This exceptional tool provides access to high-frequency trading strategies that operate efficiently in the fast-paced financial markets. With "Index Storm EA," your portfolio benefits from active and precise market analysis, helping you make informed trading decisions. The innovative technologies used in "Index Storm EA" provide you with an advantage in the financial markets, making it a valuable tool for professional traders and investors. Don't miss the opportunity to use this powerful EA to enhance your trading strategies and navigate the world of financial trading!
WARNING! The Expert Advisor does not work at all brokers!
Recommended HFT prop firms you can try to use Index Storm EA:
Fast Forex Funding
Infinity Forex Funds
Nova Funding
Quantec Trading Capital
Kortana Fx
Also can pass:
Social Trading Club
M Solutions
MDP Fundings
Other Prop firms, other brokers, and all funded prop firms:
Not recommended
Not supported
DO NOT SUPPORT other Prop firms, other brokers, and all funded prop firms!
Pay attention:
- Use of VPS is necessary. Latency less then 20ms is recommended, lower latency = better performance.
- Symbol: DAX (GER30, DE30, DE40)
- This is NOT a martingale EA, NOT a grid EA. Its a high frequency Scalping EA!
