Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is :

- Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance.

- Built in algorithm to grow profit while in drawdown and in profit position such as how to benefit on pullback / retracement, net off grids and many others.

- Built in algorithm to control risk such as exposure risk, dynamic grid distance in case of trend changes, and many others.

First couple of months is the profit building stage as buffer to cover drawdown. Once profit covers the drawdown then you are safer. Sometimes it is faster, sometimes it is slower.

So, if you agree with the above statement, this Expert Advisor is for you. We have been exercising on live accounts (not strategy tester), blow some during testing with different sets until we find the ideal set that can survive for a long time. Hopefully. I never use strategy tester personally. So my approach is to use EA just like farming.

After some thought, I try to make this price stay decent with the effort has been done. Because I believe no one can guarantee what market lies ahead of us. Hoping you are making money to cover what you already spent on this EA and gradually grow the account while profit is gradually above the drawdown (floating loss). So no fancy words, no fancy backtest, no marketing gimmicks, no promise, let the signal speaks for itself.

Ilaria was develop initially from my Indicator, SR Imbalance Scalping. I have made free version, the same with this one, with limited feature in the discord channel of the indicator. It is based on two dynamic ADR lines in the indicator and trades based on that.

What is unique with Ilaria :

* Options to run as Sniper based or Grid based trade system.

* Options on Trade Mode : Prop Firm Like Challenge or Regular.

* Ilaria does not have any preference on currency pairs. You can attach and run the EA on 28 currency pairs. Trade will be treated as first signal first served with custom max number of pairs on set. Anyway try to learn which pairs to attach, no need to attach all pairs. Find the pairs that move in swings not within months. The shorter the better. Signals used for trade are treated as first signal first served as trade, open trades are limited by number of pairs allowed. That is why back test on single pair does not picture the real live condition.

* Ilaria has filters to control the signal includes Trend, Exposure, and Time.

* Dynamic in-built Trailing Stop on different scenario

* Multiple in-built scenarios on closing the trade : partials, averaging or offset.

Guide and Set File will be provided. Contact us via product comments and show your purchase and we will contact you via mql asking for email. We don't have any sellers' detail so this is the only way we verify you as our buyer.



