Ilaria

5

Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is :

- Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance.

- Built in algorithm to grow profit while in drawdown and in profit position such as how to benefit on pullback / retracement, net off grids and many others.

- Built in algorithm to control risk such as exposure risk, dynamic grid distance in case of trend changes, and many others.

First couple of months is the profit building stage as buffer to cover drawdown. Once profit covers the drawdown then you are safer. Sometimes it is faster, sometimes it is slower.

So, if you agree with the above statement, this Expert Advisor is for you. We have been exercising on live accounts (not strategy tester), blow some during testing with different sets until we find the ideal set that can survive for a long time. Hopefully. I never use strategy tester personally. So my approach is to use EA just like farming.

After some thought, I try to make this price stay decent with the effort has been done. Because I believe no one can guarantee what market lies ahead of us. Hoping you are making money to cover what you already spent on this EA and gradually grow the account while profit is gradually above the drawdown (floating loss). So no fancy words, no fancy backtest, no marketing gimmicks, no promise, let the signal speaks for itself. 

Ilaria was develop initially from my Indicator, SR Imbalance Scalping. I have made free version, the same with this one, with limited feature in the discord channel of the indicator. It is based on two dynamic ADR lines in the indicator and trades based on that.

What is unique with Ilaria :

* Options to run as Sniper based or Grid based trade system.

* Options on Trade Mode : Prop Firm Like Challenge or Regular.

* Ilaria does not have any preference on currency pairs. You can attach and run the EA on 28 currency pairs. Trade will be treated as first signal first served with custom max number of pairs on set. Anyway try to learn which pairs to attach, no need to attach all pairs. Find the pairs that move in swings not within months. The shorter the better. Signals used for trade are treated as first signal first served as trade, open trades are limited by number of pairs allowed. That is why back test on single pair does not picture the real live condition. 

* Ilaria has filters to control the signal includes Trend, Exposure, and Time.

* Dynamic in-built Trailing Stop on different scenario

* Multiple in-built scenarios on closing the trade : partials, averaging or offset. 

Guide and Set File will be provided. Contact us via product comments and show your purchase and we will contact you via mql asking for email. We don't have any sellers' detail so this is the only way we verify you as our buyer.


Avis 2
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
570
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2024.04.08 21:24 
 

it really works, Rudy is a great professional and honest, he helps with any questions, use exactly as in the description

Alvin Chin
530
Alvin Chin 2024.01.26 07:30 
 

Finally, I am ready to put in my review. I have completed 6 months trading llaria with settings proposed by the author. This is a very safe EA with low DD using very conservative setting. Account balance growth by 48% after 6 months. I have also started a 2nd account with more aggressive setting on selected pairs starting this month. Author has provided excellence support and can easily reach him for guidance. Author has also put in a lot of efforts enhancing the EA. Thank You Rudy !!!

Plus de l'auteur
SR Imbalance Scalping
Rudy Tanureja
4.75 (32)
Indicateurs
Please read before you purchase : - We don't have buyer's detail when purchase was made. In order to get the bonuses, you need to contact me via product comment ( not product review). That way I will contact you back via mql message asking for email. - Please make sure you enable receiving message from non-friend list, otherwise I cannot message you for email. This indicator is not just about Smart Money Concept, with lots of features which I believe could help you understand the concept. Not on
Prop Firm Challenge Assistant
Rudy Tanureja
Utilitaires
If you are looking for a utility that can help you : - Taking a prop firm challenge that are based on daily drawdown and max loss, this utility is set to meet the prop firm requirement. It will close all trades automatically according your set of drawdown and max loss. - If you are trading based on Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Supply and Demand, opening trade ( market or limit/pending order) on a certain object, or your drawn object. this utility can help you. You can use the obj
Red Aros
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Introductory Price for Limited Time only. Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation : - Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit. - Grid based Trade Features covered in this EA : - Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal.  - Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based    on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Gri
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
Ilaria MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is : - Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance. - Grow profit to cover the drawdown while waiting the drawdown of that pair is decreasing. - Limi
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
570
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2024.04.08 21:24 
 

it really works, Rudy is a great professional and honest, he helps with any questions, use exactly as in the description

Rudy Tanureja
3146
Réponse du développeur Rudy Tanureja 2024.04.08 21:27
Thank you for the review. Really appreciate it,.
Alvin Chin
530
Alvin Chin 2024.01.26 07:30 
 

Finally, I am ready to put in my review. I have completed 6 months trading llaria with settings proposed by the author. This is a very safe EA with low DD using very conservative setting. Account balance growth by 48% after 6 months. I have also started a 2nd account with more aggressive setting on selected pairs starting this month. Author has provided excellence support and can easily reach him for guidance. Author has also put in a lot of efforts enhancing the EA. Thank You Rudy !!!

Rudy Tanureja
3146
Réponse du développeur Rudy Tanureja 2024.01.26 08:05
Thank you for the review Bro. Really appreciate it.
