Bluey EURUSD h1

Introducing Bluey, the next evolution in automated trading technology. Bluey isn't just another run-of-the-mill trading robot; it's a sophisticated system engineered to redefine your trading experience. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms and state-of-the-art features, Bluey seamlessly blends technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with accurate and profitable trading signals.

Bluey's advanced technology excels at identifying lucrative trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing trades with precision. Its intelligent entry and exit strategy operate exclusively on Bar Close, ensuring that you receive reliable signals by filtering out market noise and steering clear of stop-loss hunting.

What sets Bluey apart is its unwavering commitment to responsible trading. It has an impressive track record of success on real trading accounts, boasting an outstanding risk-to-reward ratio. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned pro, Bluey is tailored to meet your needs.

Key Specifications:
- Trading Pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1

Bluey adheres to a set of proven trading principles that prioritize capital preservation while maximizing profit potential. It steers clear of risky strategies like grid trading, martingale, arbitrage, and tick scalping, opting instead for reliable and time-tested methods.

Bluey comes fully loaded with a range of features, including:
- Compatibility with 4-5 digit brokers
- Spread filtering
- Equity stop
- Drawdown protection
- An informative panel with EA data
- Three Money Management options (Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, Percentage of Balance)
- Advanced entry and exit algorithms
- Hard stop-loss and take-profit levels
- A seamless installation process

Before transitioning to live trading, we strongly recommend comprehensive testing on a cent trading account to become intimately familiar with Bluey's performance. For lightning-fast execution, consider using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) or a server with minimal network delays. When selecting a broker, prioritize those with competitive spreads, minimal commissions, and a track record of reliable order execution.

It's imperative to bear in mind that while Bluey boasts a strong track record, past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability. The backtests displayed, alongside compelling screenshots, are optimized to identify the best parameters. Nevertheless, real-time trading results may fluctuate. Bluey always incorporates a stop-loss strategy; however, the execution of the stop loss hinges on your chosen broker.

Unlock the potential for consistent trading success with Bluey. Join the Bluey community today and experience the difference in your trading journey. Get Bluey now and embark on a path toward a more prosperous trading future.
ccrjared
240
ccrjared 2023.12.15 05:18 
 

I have been running this EA for a little over 2 months now on my live account. Back testing showed very promising but so far I have had nothing but losses with this EA, I will keep running it on a much smaller lot size for a bit longer to see if anything improves but at this point I could not recommend.

