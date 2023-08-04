Trend Breakout Catcher

5

Description: 

First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing  and Non-Lagging Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.

The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detect trend breakouts and forecast trend directions. On the chart, users will encounter three key elements: the Smart Line, serving as a simplified representation of the intricate Trend and Trend Breakout Calculation; the Buy Signal, indicated by an upward arrow, signifying a Buy entry and capable of signaling the exit for a sell trade; and the Sell Signal, marked by a downward arrow, indicating a Sell entry and offering a signal to exit a buy trade. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator provides a streamlined yet comprehensive approach to trend prediction and breakout identification for traders.

Features:

  • Works on all assets and all timeframes.
  • Early Trend Detection.
  • Simple Trading Strategy.
  • Alerts to phone and email when new trades are detected.
  • Trading statistics.
  • Visual live pip gain count.
  • Entry and Exit Points.
Avis 1
timanfaya
355
timanfaya 2023.08.27 15:53 
 

Fantastic

About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Répondre à l'avis