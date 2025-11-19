Hello,

I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer for a serious and structured long-term project.





I need to build a “Risk Management Guardian” EA for MT4 and MT5.

The EA does NOT trade automatically.

Its only purpose is to enforce strict risk-management rules and prevent account destruction.







PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (V1) 1. Mandatory Stop Loss Enforcement

Every trade must include a Stop Loss. If a trade is opened without SL → the EA must instantly reject or close the trade (depending on platform limits). SL modifications: The EA must allow SL modifications only if they reduce or keep the same risk:

- Moving SL closer to entry or into profit → allowed

- Moving SL further away from entry (increasing potential loss) or removing SL → blocked and reverted



Any attempt to increase the risk after trade opening must be blocked.



The EA must prevent any attempt to bypass SL, including modifications after the trade is opened. 2. Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Locked)

The EA must calculate lot size automatically based on: Account balance or equity

Selected risk % (0.5% / 1% / 2% / custom)

Stop Loss distance (in pips)

Lot size must be LOCKED. If the user tries to modify it → the order must be blocked immediately.

The EA must automatically detect broker constraints: Minimum lot

Lot step

Maximum lot 3. Stop Loss Validation (Broker Requirements)

The EA must auto-detect: Minimum SL distance (stop level)

Spread

Symbol digits

If SL is too close to the minimum allowed → the trade must be refused with a clear error message. 4. Daily Protection System Daily loss limit (% or monetary)

Max consecutive losses

Optional daily reset time (e.g. 00:00 broker time)

If the limit is reached → trading is blocked until reset. 5. Anti-Cheat Protection

The EA must monitor all trades, including: manual entries

trades opened by other EAs

trades opened when EA is not currently on chart (global OnTradeTransaction)

If any trade violates the rules → close/block immediately.

Modification attempts (SL, TP, lot, etc.) must also be monitored and blocked if needed. 6. Works on All Symbols & Brokers

Must function on: all symbols (forex, metals, indices, crypto, etc.)

all brokers

both MT4 and MT5

hedging or netting accounts 7. Lightweight On-Chart Panel

A simple, clean information panel showing: Balance / Equity

Selected Risk %

Stop Loss distance

Allowed Lot Size

Daily Loss %

Status: Trading Allowed / Blocked

No heavy visuals, no dashboard. 8. Performance & Stability Requirements Lightweight code

No heavy loops

Low CPU usage

Fast execution (scalpers must not be slowed down)

Designed for long-term stability

No freezes or delays 9. Internal Logging System (Important)

The EA must log: all blocked actions (with reason)

risk violations

SL/lot size checks

daily protection triggers

Logs should be visible in the MetaTrader Experts tab for support and debugging. 10. Persistence & Terminal Restart Behavior (Important)

The EA must continue enforcing protections even after: terminal restart

VPS restart

chart changes

EA being removed and re-attached

Requirements: daily loss counters must persist

consecutive loss counters must persist

trading block status must persist

all settings must auto-reload

no reset unless the scheduled daily reset triggers

This prevents users from bypassing rules by restarting MetaTrader. BEFORE WE START BEFORE WE START

Please provide: Your real experience with risk-management EAs 2–3 examples of previous MQL4/MQL5 work Your price for this V1 (budget negotiable, so feel free to make your offers.) Estimated delivery time Conditions for updates, support and bug fixes

This is a serious long-term project, with future versions planned (dashboard, trading journal, news filter, order book, etc.). Looking for a reliable and professional developer.

