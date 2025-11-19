Spécifications
Hello,
I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer for a serious and structured long-term project.
I need to build a “Risk Management Guardian” EA for MT4 and MT5.
The EA does NOT trade automatically.
Its only purpose is to enforce strict risk-management rules and prevent account destruction.
1. Mandatory Stop Loss Enforcement
Every trade must include a Stop Loss.
If a trade is opened without SL → the EA must instantly reject or close the trade (depending on platform limits).
SL modifications:
The EA must allow SL modifications only if they reduce or keep the same risk:
- Moving SL closer to entry or into profit → allowed
- Moving SL further away from entry (increasing potential loss) or removing SL → blocked and reverted
Any attempt to increase the risk after trade opening must be blocked.
The EA must prevent any attempt to bypass SL, including modifications after the trade is opened.
2. Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Locked)
The EA must calculate lot size automatically based on:
-
Account balance or equity
-
Selected risk % (0.5% / 1% / 2% / custom)
-
Stop Loss distance (in pips)
Lot size must be LOCKED.
If the user tries to modify it → the order must be blocked immediately.
The EA must automatically detect broker constraints:
-
Minimum lot
-
Lot step
-
Maximum lot
3. Stop Loss Validation (Broker Requirements)
The EA must auto-detect:
-
Minimum SL distance (stop level)
-
Spread
-
Symbol digits
If SL is too close to the minimum allowed → the trade must be refused with a clear error message.
4. Daily Protection System
-
Daily loss limit (% or monetary)
-
Max consecutive losses
-
Optional daily reset time (e.g. 00:00 broker time)
If the limit is reached → trading is blocked until reset.
5. Anti-Cheat Protection
The EA must monitor all trades, including:
-
manual entries
-
trades opened by other EAs
-
trades opened when EA is not currently on chart (global OnTradeTransaction)
If any trade violates the rules → close/block immediately.
Modification attempts (SL, TP, lot, etc.) must also be monitored and blocked if needed.
6. Works on All Symbols & Brokers
Must function on:
-
all symbols (forex, metals, indices, crypto, etc.)
-
all brokers
-
both MT4 and MT5
-
hedging or netting accounts
7. Lightweight On-Chart Panel
A simple, clean information panel showing:
-
Balance / Equity
-
Selected Risk %
-
Stop Loss distance
-
Allowed Lot Size
-
Daily Loss %
-
Status: Trading Allowed / Blocked
No heavy visuals, no dashboard.
8. Performance & Stability Requirements
-
Lightweight code
-
No heavy loops
-
Low CPU usage
-
Fast execution (scalpers must not be slowed down)
-
Designed for long-term stability
-
No freezes or delays
9. Internal Logging System (Important)
The EA must log:
-
all blocked actions (with reason)
-
risk violations
-
SL/lot size checks
-
daily protection triggers
Logs should be visible in the MetaTrader Experts tab for support and debugging.
10. Persistence & Terminal Restart Behavior (Important)
The EA must continue enforcing protections even after:
-
terminal restart
-
VPS restart
-
chart changes
-
EA being removed and re-attached
Requirements:
-
daily loss counters must persist
-
consecutive loss counters must persist
-
trading block status must persist
-
all settings must auto-reload
-
no reset unless the scheduled daily reset triggers
This prevents users from bypassing rules by restarting MetaTrader.
BEFORE WE START
Please provide:
-
Your real experience with risk-management EAs
-
2–3 examples of previous MQL4/MQL5 work
-
Your price for this V1 (budget negotiable, so feel free to make your offers.)
-
Estimated delivery time
-
Conditions for updates, support and bug fixes
This is a serious long-term project, with future versions planned (dashboard, trading journal, news filter, order book, etc.).
Looking for a reliable and professional developer.
Thank you