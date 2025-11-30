Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle

Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")





Visual Display

Colored Rectangles: Draws colored boxes around the candle bodies

Yellow for Inside Bars



Light Pink for Outside Bars

Customizable Appearance: Adjustable colors, background placement, and border width

Toggle Visibility: Separate switches for Inside Bars and Outside Bars

Maximum Display: Limit how many patterns show simultaneously

Background Placement: Choose whether boxes appear behind or in front of price action

Configuration Options

Inside Bars

Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression

Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves

Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation

Outside Bars

Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes

Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal

Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period



