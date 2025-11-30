Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Telegram !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 366
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Mise à jour:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle
Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")
Visual Display
- Colored Rectangles: Draws colored boxes around the candle bodies
- Yellow for Inside Bars
- Light Pink for Outside Bars
- Customizable Appearance: Adjustable colors, background placement, and border width
- Toggle Visibility: Separate switches for Inside Bars and Outside Bars
- Maximum Display: Limit how many patterns show simultaneously
- Background Placement: Choose whether boxes appear behind or in front of price action
Inside Bars
- Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression
- Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves
- Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation
Outside Bars
- Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes
- Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal
- Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period
Aklamavo FVG
This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.
ONNX Trader
An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.ErrorDescription - Updated library
This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.