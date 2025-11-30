CodeBaseSections
Aklamavo FVG - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched):

Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier.

Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier.

  • Dual Display Modes: Choose between traditional lines or filled rectangles
  • Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish FVGs and their mitigated states
  • Line Style Control: Adjustable line style, width, and appearance
  • Current Timeframe Mode: Automatically detects FVGs on the current chart timeframe
  • Locked Timeframe Mode: Displays FVGs from higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts
  • Configurable up to 3 different timeframes
  • Individual toggle for each timeframe


FVG




