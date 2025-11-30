Rejoignez notre page de fans
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 237
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any higher timeframe on your chart.
You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint.
It then visually displays:
Premium Zone (Upper 50%)
A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high.
Discount Zone (Lower 50%)
A shaded rectangle from the low to midpoint.
High / Mid / Low Lines
Optional horizontal lines marking the candle’s high, mid, and low, extendable to the right.
User Inputs Let You Control:
-
The timeframe of the candle (e.g., D1, H4, W1)
-
Which candle to display (CandleOffset)
-
Whether to show the rectangles, the lines, or both
-
Rectangle colors, line colors, and line style
-
Whether the lines extend to the right side of the chart
This indicator draws horizontal lines for the previous week's high and Low on the current trading day/weekPACF_ACF
The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.Aklamavo FVG
This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.