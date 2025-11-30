CodeBaseSections
Indicateurs

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
This indicator shows two horizontal line segments: Previous Week High (in your chosen color) Previous Week Low (in your chosen color)

These levels are useful for: Breakout or rejection trading, Weekly range analysis, Institutional level tracking (liquidity zones)

It Fetches previous week’s high & low. Draws them as horizontal lines covering the current week. Auto-updates every minute and Removes itself cleanly on exit.

  • Deletes the old line (if any)

  • Creates a new OBJ_TREND object with both points at the same price so it becomes horizontal

  • Applies all visual settings:

    • color

    • width

    • style

    • non-selectable

    • background mode



