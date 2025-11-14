The GetCurrentProfit Module is a practical utility designed to calculate the real-time floating profit of an Expert Advisor, including commissions, swap, and active position results. By filtering positions by symbol and Magic Number, it provides an accurate profit metric that belongs only to the EA, avoiding interference from manual trades or other robots.

This module is essential for EAs that require dynamic risk management, equity-based decisions, trailing systems, or profit-target logic.



In this imge you can see how Floating P/L is use on GUI to count only this amount of this specific EA:







Purpose

Knowing the exact floating profit of your EA is critical for:

Triggering take-profit or stop-loss conditions based on total floating value

Managing risk dynamically

Scaling systems using floating drawdown

Monitoring EA performance in real time

Closing baskets of trades when a profit threshold is reached

This module provides an accurate and fast method to calculate these values.

How It Works

1. Global Variables and Magic Number

The module begins by creating a variable to store the current floating value, and sets a Magic Number for filtering:

double totalProfit = 0 ; input long MagicNumber = 7483 ;

Only positions belonging to the robot will be included.

2. Initialization

Upon loading the EA, a confirmation message is printed:

int OnInit () { Print ( "Robot Loaded Successfully..." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }



3. Real-Time Execution

On every tick, the EA updates the floating profit:

void OnTick () { GetCurrentProfit(); Comment ( "Current Floating = " + ( string )totalProfit); }

The floating value is displayed directly on the chart.

4. Profit Calculation Algorithm

The GetCurrentProfit() function:

Resets the profit variable

Iterates through all open positions

Filters by symbol and Magic Number

Retrieves profit, swap, volume, and applies a commission formula

Accumulates the total floating profit

Core function:

double GetCurrentProfit() { totalProfit = 0.0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { PositionGetTicket (i); string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); long positionMagicNumber = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double positionProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double positionSwap = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double positionVolume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double Comission = -(positionVolume * 7 ); if (positionSymbol == _Symbol && positionMagicNumber == MagicNumber) { totalProfit += positionProfit + positionSwap + Comission; } } return totalProfit; }

The commission is calculated manually using a fixed multiplier, which you can adjust to match your broker’s fee model.

Key Features

Accurate floating profit calculation including commissions and swap

Magic Number filtering to ensure safety

Chart display of real-time floating value

Optimized reverse iteration for stable performance

Plug-and-play design , easy to integrate into any EA

Fully compatible with hedging and netting accounts

Usage Instructions

Add the module to your EA. Set the Magic Number to match your EA’s trades. Call GetCurrentProfit() inside OnTick, OnTimer, or within your strategy logic. Use the returned value for risk management, basket closure, or strategy conditions.

Recommended Use Cases

Basket trading strategies

Martingale or grid systems

Equity-based trailing logic

Dynamic take-profit modules

EA shutdown logic when reaching daily targets

Risk control based on floating drawdown

