Total de Trades:
106
Transacciones Rentables:
84 (79.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
22 (20.75%)
Mejor transacción:
129.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-127.30 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (99.25 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
148.35 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
108.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.52%
Último trade:
1 minuto
Trades a la semana:
78
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.08
Transacciones Largas:
58 (54.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
48 (45.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.50
Beneficio Esperado:
6.11 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-19.56 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-127.30 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.91%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.28 USD
Máxima:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
De fondos:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +129.90 USD
Peor transacción: -127 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +99.25 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -104.10 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
