El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real29" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
📌 Signal Overview
-
Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure
-
Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading
-
Designed for steady growth with controlled risk
-
Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed
💼 Account & Risk Requirements
-
Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot
-
Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results
-
To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider
-
Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points
📊 Trading Strategy
-
Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior
-
No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging
-
Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit
-
Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions
🛡 Risk Management
-
Strict risk control on every position
-
Focus on capital preservation first, profit second
-
Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits
-
Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries
📈 Performance Expectations
-
Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains
-
Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings
-
This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling
💰 Profit & Capital Management
-
Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)
-
Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk
-
Maintain sufficient free margin at all times
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.
⭐ Who This Signal Is For
-
Investors seeking disciplined manual trading
-
Traders who value risk control and consistency
-
Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity