Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 comentarios
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
0
Transacciones Rentables:
0 (0.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
0.00 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
0.00 USD
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
0 (0.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
0.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

No hay datos

  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +0.00 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real29" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


No hay comentarios
2026.01.18 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
