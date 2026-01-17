SeñalesSecciones
Gold Scalping Assasin
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
35
Transacciones Rentables:
34 (97.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (2.86%)
Mejor transacción:
23.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.75 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
206.86 USD (7 001 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15.60 USD (388 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (137.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
137.00 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.07
Actividad comercial:
12.83%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.08%
Último trade:
19 minutos
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
16.28
Transacciones Largas:
30 (85.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (14.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
13.26
Beneficio Esperado:
5.46 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.08 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-15.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-11.75 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.50%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.11 USD
Máxima:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
De fondos:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +23.56 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +137.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -11.75 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
otros 2...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
