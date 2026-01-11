SeñalesSecciones
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 125 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
36
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (75.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (25.00%)
Mejor transacción:
59.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-25.75 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
281.84 USD (11 082 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (123.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
123.89 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
3.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
57.42%
Último trade:
3 minutos
Trades a la semana:
36
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.50
Transacciones Largas:
30 (83.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 (16.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.43
Beneficio Esperado:
4.61 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-36.41 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
23.45%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
9.68 USD
Máxima:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
De fondos:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 71
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +59.80 USD
Peor transacción: -26 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +123.89 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -36.41 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

