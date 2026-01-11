SeñalesSecciones
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
150
Transacciones Rentables:
119 (79.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
31 (20.67%)
Mejor transacción:
5.86 USD
Peor transacción:
-23.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (19.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
19.35 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
150
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.08
Transacciones Largas:
100 (66.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
50 (33.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.96
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.89 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-23.60 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.26%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
35.86 USD
Máxima:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5.86 USD
Peor transacción: -24 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.35 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.94 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
otros 94...
This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
