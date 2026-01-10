SeñalesSecciones
Edirin Meshu

FIREBLOOD EA

Edirin Meshu
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
34
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (38.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (61.76%)
Mejor transacción:
24.24 USD
Peor transacción:
-13.96 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
77.35 USD (48 832 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-88.61 USD (77 172 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (42.73 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
42.73 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
34
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.22
Transacciones Largas:
31 (91.18%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 (8.82%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.87
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.95 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.22 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-41.67 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-41.67 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
-9.68%
Trading algorítmico:
8%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
40.03 USD
Máxima:
50.72 USD (82.85%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDm -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDm -28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Live demonstration of Fireblood Ultimate Multi-Symbol Scalper v2.6.8 – institutional-grade, correlation-aware scalper focused on XAUUSD\

Key highlights:

  • Conservative risk (0.8–1.0% per trade)
  • Trailing stop, breakeven & partial closes enabled
  • Weekly session health system (GREEN/AMBER/RED) – very strict drawdown control
  • Prop-firm friendly settings (daily DD & profit limits active)
  • Max 2–3 positions per symbol, max 10–12 trades/day
  • Low spread ECN broker, VPS 24/5

Goal: Steady growth with maximum discipline – no revenge, no overtrading. Perfect preview before buying the full EA on MQL5 Market.

Risk note: Trading involves risk. Past/demo performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Join the winners. Stack smart. What color is your Bugatti gonna be? 💰🔥


No hay comentarios
2026.01.10 23:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 23:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
