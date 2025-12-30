SeñalesSecciones
Kenan Gokbak

TrendArt

Kenan Gokbak
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
8
Transacciones Rentables:
3 (37.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (62.50%)
Mejor transacción:
6.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.88 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
10.12 USD (134 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7.87 USD (336 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (10.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10.12 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
97.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
81.08%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.29
Transacciones Largas:
8 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.29
Beneficio Esperado:
0.28 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.37 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-7.87 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7.87 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.75%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.87 USD
Máxima:
7.87 USD (2.62%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.62% (7.87 USD)
De fondos:
12.93% (38.79 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -202
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6.80 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -7.87 USD

📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)

This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.

🔧 Indicators Used

All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:

  • MACD (trend & momentum)

  • RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)

  • ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)

  • EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)

  • CCI (price deviation)

  • Williams %R (momentum confirmation)

Each indicator produces:

  • +1 → BUY

  • -1 → SELL

  • 0 → Neutral

🧮 Signal Logic

The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:

Total Score = Sum of 7 indicator votes

📌 Trade Conditions

  • BUY when Total Score ≥ +4

  • SELL when Total Score ≤ -4

  • No trade if score is between -3 and +3

This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.

📈 Visual Signal Panel

The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:

  • Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator

  • Current Total Score

  • Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)

This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.

⚡ Performance & Reliability

  • Single timeframe → fast execution

  • Indicator handles created once (high performance)

  • Uses closed bars only (no repainting)

  • Suitable for live trading

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 15:50
