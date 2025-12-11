SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / SPG Forex
Sheshadri Prathap G

SPG Forex

Sheshadri Prathap G
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 40%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
11
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (90.90%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (9.09%)
Mejor transacción:
4.81 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14.86 USD (2 253 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3.60 USD (315 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (14.86 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14.86 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.57
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.58%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.13
Transacciones Largas:
6 (54.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (45.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.13
Beneficio Esperado:
1.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.49 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-3.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3.60 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
39.99%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3.60 USD (8.37%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.37% (3.60 USD)
De fondos:
47.91% (19.97 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 5
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURCAD 0
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF -4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCHF 62
GBPAUD 743
AUDCAD 136
EURNZD 242
GBPCAD 164
GBPNZD 337
AUDNZD 381
EURCAD 7
EURAUD 181
AUDCHF -315
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.81 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.86 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 6
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 5
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 9
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 75
MOTForex-Live
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 41
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 38
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 43
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 8
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 151
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 8
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 74
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 8
otros 163...
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade. 

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance. 

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before. 

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01.  expect DD up to 20-25%. 

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.31 04:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 18:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
