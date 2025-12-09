SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Alwinson Gold AT STD
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Gold AT STD

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 19%
Headway-Real
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
32
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (84.37%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (15.63%)
Mejor transacción:
45.55 USD
Peor transacción:
-26.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
181.73 USD (10 762 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-54.74 USD (4 166 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (134.82 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
134.82 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Actividad comercial:
8.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.56%
Último trade:
16 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.42
Transacciones Largas:
32 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.32
Beneficio Esperado:
3.97 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.73 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.95 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-52.48 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-52.48 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
18.53%
Trading algorítmico:
71%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
52.48 USD (5.97%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.74% (52.48 USD)
De fondos:
19.92% (143.36 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 127
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +45.55 USD
Peor transacción: -26 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +134.82 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -52.48 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 2
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.40 × 25
FBSTradestone-Real
1.53 × 36
Alpari-MT5
1.58 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 170
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real5
2.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real31
3.18 × 57
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.27 × 33
Tickmill-Live
5.35 × 17
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Update Notice

This signal has been migrated to a different broker to reduce trading costs and improve long-term efficiency.
Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348301


This account is operated in a semi-automatic mode: trades are executed by an EA with selective manual intervention.

The strategy applies a Buy-Only averaging-down model on Gold (XAUUSD), accepting higher risk in exchange for potentially higher monthly returns.


Broker Information:
This project uses Headway for execution.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Alwinson Gold AT STD
30 USD al mes
19%
0
0
USD
1
USD
1
71%
32
84%
9%
3.31
3.97
USD
20%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.