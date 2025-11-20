SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GCEA XAU 4
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA XAU 4

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 23%
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
36
Transacciones Rentables:
20 (55.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
16 (44.44%)
Mejor transacción:
200.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-162.30 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 461.68 USD (24 862 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 364.98 USD (13 318 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (371.20 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
605.42 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Actividad comercial:
15.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.48%
Último trade:
16 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.93
Transacciones Largas:
34 (94.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 (5.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.80
Beneficio Esperado:
30.46 USD
Beneficio medio:
123.08 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-85.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-568.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-568.00 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.64%
Trading algorítmico:
72%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
568.00 USD (9.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.93% (568.00 USD)
De fondos:
3.20% (164.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.a 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.a 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +200.20 USD
Peor transacción: -162 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +371.20 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -568.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "StraitsFutures-ATL Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 04:39
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 04:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 04:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
