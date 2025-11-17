SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Stallion
Mark Anthony Jimenez

Stallion

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 comentarios
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
747
Transacciones Rentables:
365 (48.86%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
382 (51.14%)
Mejor transacción:
1 043.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-662.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 598.23 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
78.75%
Carga máxima del depósito:
152.14%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
116
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.37
Transacciones Largas:
681 (91.16%)
Transacciones Cortas:
66 (8.84%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.21
Beneficio Esperado:
5.48 USD
Beneficio medio:
63.78 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-50.23 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-458.48 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
-70.63%
Trading algorítmico:
72%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
626.75 USD
Máxima:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
De fondos:
59.18% (679.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 668
GBPCAD 55
XAGUSD 22
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPCAD 149
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 43
USDCHF -58
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 285K
GBPCAD 1.9K
XAGUSD 76K
GBPAUD 75
USDCHF -40
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 043.50 USD
Peor transacción: -663 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 598.23 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -458.48 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3620
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 472
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
otros 100...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.

A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500 

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital.
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


