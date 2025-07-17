SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Best AI Gold Trader
Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai

Best AI Gold Trader

Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai
0 comentarios
27 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 492
Transacciones Rentables:
924 (61.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
568 (38.07%)
Mejor transacción:
102.45 SGD
Peor transacción:
-246.86 SGD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 048.73 SGD (468 872 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 499.96 SGD (589 571 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
212.51 SGD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
32.65%
Carga máxima del depósito:
101.67%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
185
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.52
Transacciones Largas:
673 (45.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
819 (54.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.90
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.30 SGD
Beneficio medio:
4.38 SGD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.92 SGD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.41%
Pronóstico anual:
4.99%
Trading algorítmico:
88%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
810.63 SGD
Máxima:
865.36 SGD (559.27%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.23% (669.49 SGD)
De fondos:
19.45% (305.22 SGD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 627
XAUUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
ETHUSD.s -473
XAUUSD.s 83
EURUSD.s -21
USDJPY.s -39
USDSGD.s 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
ETHUSD.s -113K
XAUUSD.s -2.2K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +102.45 SGD
Peor transacción: -247 SGD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +57.07 SGD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.89 SGD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "IG-LIVE" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.11 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 21:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 20:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 20:06
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of the 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 09:03
2025.12.02 09:03
2025.12.02 07:50
2025.11.24 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:19
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.10 13:34
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:09
2025.11.02 12:09
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Best AI Gold Trader
99 USD al mes
-27%
0
0
USD
10K
SGD
27
88%
1 492
61%
33%
0.89
-0.30
SGD
35%
1:200
Copiar

