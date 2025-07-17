- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.s
|627
|XAUUSD.s
|515
|EURUSD.s
|237
|USDJPY.s
|104
|USDSGD.s
|9
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|ETHUSD.s
|-473
|XAUUSD.s
|83
|EURUSD.s
|-21
|USDJPY.s
|-39
|USDSGD.s
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|ETHUSD.s
|-113K
|XAUUSD.s
|-2.2K
|EURUSD.s
|-3.1K
|USDJPY.s
|-2.8K
|USDSGD.s
|-16
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "IG-LIVE" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.
