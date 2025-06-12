Divisas / IMAB
IMAB: I-MAB - American Depositary Shares
3.69 USD 0.03 (0.81%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IMAB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas I-MAB - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
3.52 3.81
Rango anual
0.60 5.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.72
- Open
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.69
- Ask
- 3.99
- Low
- 3.52
- High
- 3.81
- Volumen
- 2.246 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- -11.30%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 344.58%
- Cambio anual
- 202.46%
